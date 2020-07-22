Apartment List
20 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Blacksburg, VA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Blacksburg should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and y... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Hethwood - Prices Fork
613 Cambridge Rd
613 Cambridge Road, Blacksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1584 sqft
613 Cambridge Rd Available 08/05/20 Hethwood Townhome 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath August 5th - Blacksburg townhome located in highly desirable Hethwood neighborhood; available for August 5th move in.

1 Unit Available
Murphy
219 Highview Drive
219 Highview Drive, Blacksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1792 sqft
This lovely home on a culdesac has a lot to offer. This brick ranch has recently had several updates. New flooring, new paint, central air and heat and a new open floor plan are just a few of the new changes.
Results within 5 miles of Blacksburg

1 Unit Available
225 Twig Street
225 Twig Street Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1854 sqft
225 Twig Street Available 08/14/20 Oak Tree Townhome 3 Bed; 3.5 Bath, The Bella- August 14th - Oak Tree Townhome -3 Story; 3 Bed; 3.5 Bath; The Bella floorplan.

1 Unit Available
1045 Oak Tree Blvd
1045 Oaktree Blvd, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
1045 Oak Tree Blvd Available 08/17/20 Oak Tree Townhome- 3 Bedroom; 2 Baths w/ Basement August 17th - Oak Tree Townhome- 3 Bedroom; 2 Baths w/ Basement available for August 17th move in. Apply online today! (RLNE5976496)

1 Unit Available
185 Sage Lane
185 Sage Lane, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2518 sqft
3+ Bedroom / 3 1/2 Bathroom. Easy access to US 460, I 81, and Peppers Ferry Road - You will enjoy spending time in this bright, airy home perfectly located between Christiansburg and Blacksburg off Peppers Ferry Road.

1 Unit Available
103 Longview Drive
103 Longview Drive, Christiansburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
Christiansburg, 2 BR/ 1 BA, Available July 10th - 2BR / 1BA located in Christiansburg. Ranch style, 1 level. New kitchen floor, hardwood floors throughout. Large back yard. Quiet neighborhood. Pets negotiable.

1 Unit Available
350 Huff Heritage Lane
350 Huff Heritage Lane, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1847 sqft
350 Huff Heritage Lane Available 09/15/20 Huff Heritage Townhome- 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Available Sept 15th - Huff Heritage Townhome- 3- Bed, 2.5 - Bath, with garage, covered patio, fireplace, washer/dryer included.

1 Unit Available
30 Siena Drive
30 Siena Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2161 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Christiansburg- Available Now! - This absolutely stunning newly constructed 4BR/2.

1 Unit Available
685 E. Main Street
685 East Main Street Northeast, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
685 E. Main Street Available 10/15/20 Christiansburg 3 bedroom Available in October - 3 Bedroom 2 bath. Large basement with a recreation room. Partially fenced yard. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, and stove included.

1 Unit Available
525 Twisted Oak Drive
525 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. Available Now! - Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. The Chelsea Floorplan- Main level features a large living area with eat in kitchen and den.

1 Unit Available
415 Twisted Oak Drive
415 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. Available Now! - Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. The Chelsea Floorplan- Main level features a large living area with eat in kitchen and den.

1 Unit Available
230 Twig Street
230 Twig Street Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
230 Twig Street Available 07/15/20 3 Bed/ 3.5 Bath Townhome - The Chelsea- This desirable two story unit comes fully equipped with 3 bedrooms, 3.

1 Unit Available
475 Pin Oak Drive
475 Pin Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1920 sqft
Oak Tree Townhome Available for Immediate Move In! - The Hamilton- This floor plan includes a spacious kitchen with granite countertops, wood plank vinyl flooring, and four bedrooms all with an attached bathroom.

1 Unit Available
170 Twig Street
170 Twig Street Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2266 sqft
4 Bed, 4 Bath, Brand New Townhome in Oak Tree Community - Luxury Townhome, New Construction, 4 Bedrooms, 4 Full Baths, Granite Countertops, LVT flooring throughout, pet friendly, Washer/Dryer included.

1 Unit Available
700 Tall Oak Blvd
700 Tall Oak Boulevard Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1425 sqft
700 Tall Oak Blvd Available 07/15/20 Oak Tree Townhome- 2 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath with Garage - This unit comes complete with 2 Master Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bathrooms, Fireplace, Garage and Washer and Dryer. Apply online today! (RLNE5655522)

1 Unit Available
415 Huff Heritage Lane
415 Huff Heritage Lane, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1888 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Townhouse Available Now! - This spacious 3-floor townhome includes a sunroom, gas fireplace, and garage. Located in the Huff Heritage community, it is only minutes from the interstate and Virginia Tech.

1 Unit Available
175 Twig Street
175 Twig Street Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2178 sqft
4 Bedrooms; 4.5 Baths; w/ a Study / Office; 3 Levels;- Brand new townhouse unit located in Oak Tree Christiansburg! - Spacious Brand New, 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom townhouse located in the popular Oak Tree community.
Results within 10 miles of Blacksburg

1 Unit Available
500 Downey Street
500 Downey Street, Radford, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
500 Downey Street Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home in Radford - This Beautiful 2 Bedroom home in Radford has a detached garage and an outbuilding. Inside it has hardwood floors and a nice layout.

1 Unit Available
1160 A East Main Street
1160 E Main St, Radford, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1160 A East Main Street Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment in Radford Available Aug 1st - This Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment will have new carpet and paint installed. It sits above the shops in Historic Downtown Radford.

1 Unit Available
315 Clement St Apt. B
315 Clement St, Radford, VA
3 Bedrooms
$900
3 bedroom Radford Home - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath town-home in Radford Within walking distance to RU Central Heating and Air This property does not allow pets No Smoking For rent by Broker www.NRVPropertymanagement.com 540-320-5622 (RLNE3254702)
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Blacksburg, VA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Blacksburg should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Blacksburg may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Blacksburg. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

