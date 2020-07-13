/
apartments with pool
30 Apartments for rent in Aquia Harbour, VA with pool
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
19 Units Available
The Pointe at Stafford
300 Park Ridge Ct, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
950 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the Historical District. Furnished apartments available. On-site pool, playground, gym, dog park and coffee bar. Apartments feature large walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
Carriage Pointe at Aquia
225 White Pine Cir, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
1 of 81
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2044 Coast Guard Drive
2044 Coast Guard Drive, Aquia Harbour, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
STUNNING CONTEMPORARY HOME - AQUIA HARBOUR - Stunning contemporary 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Aquia Harbor. Located on large double lot. Home has private courtyard.
Results within 1 mile of Aquia Harbour
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
8 Units Available
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle, Falmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1110 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, espresso cabinetry, and ice maker. Community includes 24-hour gym, dog park, pool, and parking. Located off Route 1, which make it convenient for commuters.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
Arbor Grove Apartments & Townhomes
100 Timberlake St, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with spacious walk-in closets, full-size washers, and well-equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a dog park, a playground, and a swimming pool. Minutes away from I-95 and downtown Fredericksburg.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
41 SMOKEWOOD COURT
41 Smokewood Court, Stafford County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
611 sqft
Conveniently located in North Stafford, minutes to Quantico, FBI, Shopping and Restaurants. Newer carpet and paint throughout. Kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances and Corian counters. Private Balcony with secure storage area.
1 of 47
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Greenridge
7 Greenhaven Ct.
7 Greenhaven Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2746 sqft
7 Greenhaven Ct. Available 07/01/20 STUNNING HOME - POOL, HOT TUB & OUTDOOR BAR - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING - POOL & HOT TUB & OUTDOOR BAR (pool service included). Put this one on your list. 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, huge finished basement.
1 of 41
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Hampton Oaks
101 Sterling Ct.
101 Sterling Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2476 sqft
4 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE. MASTER BEDROOM WITH FIREPLACE - STAFFORD - Quiet and spacious 3 level end-unit townhouse with loft in master bedroom. Large open living/dining room.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
49 Everglades Lane
49 Everglades Lane, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2392 sqft
49 Everglades Lane Available 08/01/20 STAFFORD - WIDEWATER VILLAGE - MINUTES TO QUANTICO - Wonderfully maintained & shows very well . Open concept living with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
257 Olympic Drive
257 Olympic Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3400 sqft
257 Olympic Drive Available 08/01/20 MINUTES TO QUANTICO - WIDEWATER VILLAGE - STAFFORD - Beautiful 4 spacious bedroom home with 3.5 bathrooms. Finished basement. Rear deck, fenced yard. Formal living room and dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Aquia Harbour
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
26 Units Available
Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes
140 Abberly Drive, Stafford Courthouse, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes!Live differently! Bringing forth a wonderful host of amenities, extremely spacious floor plans, and excellent services, Abberly Waterstone Apartments is a new and vibrant community that brings luxury
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
116 SWEETGUM COURT
116 Sweetgum Ct, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1868 sqft
Gorgeous townhome in desirable Embrey Mill! Gourmet kitchen with a huge island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, 9' ceilings, and hardwood floors. 3 levels fully upgraded with an attached 2-car garage.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
231 WOODSTREAM BOULEVARD
231 Woodstream Boulevard, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2158 sqft
Desirable 3 BR/2.5 Bath end-unit townhouse with attached 1-car garage, strategically located near shopping, I-95, and commuter lot. Built in 2010, 1624 square feet, plus 534 square feet in the finished walkout basement.
1 of 36
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
33 Iron Master Drive
33 Iron Master Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
3021 sqft
33 Iron Master Drive Available 07/01/20 STAFFORD - COLONIAL FORGE NEIGHBORHOOD - Beautiful 4 bedroom home in sought after Colonial Forge neighborhood. This home is 3 fully finished levels, basement with recreation room.
Results within 10 miles of Aquia Harbour
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 11:15am
24 Units Available
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,694
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,486
1404 sqft
In-unit laundry. Large outdoor pool with hot tub. Access to outdoor grills, sitting areas and putting green. Indoor features fitness center and rec room with pool table.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
10 Units Available
Four Seasons In Historic Virginia
Oasis at Montclair
16500 Stedham Cir, Dumfries, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Brittany Neighborhood Park. Units feature granite counters, microwave, garbage disposal, granite counters and walk in closets. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, yoga and pool.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Shenandoah Station
19330 Belleau Wood Dr, Triangle, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
964 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Tucked away in a park-like setting, Shenandoah Station Apartments offer the area's best for less. Located adjacent to the Marine Base, a daily walk or bike ride takes only minutes.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Wayside Village
3065 Antrim Circle
3065 Antrim Circle, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1593 sqft
Beautiful end unit in friendly neighborhood - Property Id: 245363 This beautiful 3-level townhome sits in a popular Southbridge community close to several restaurants and shops.
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3574 Eagle Ridge Dr
3574 Eagle Ridge Drive, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3326 sqft
3574 Eagle Ridge Dr Available 07/22/20 Spacious meticulously maintained 3 level colonial - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Lake Montclair
15722 Brandywine Road
15722 Brandywine Road, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1744 sqft
GORGEOUS 4BR/3BA IN DESIRED MONTCLAIR COMMUNITY. FINISHED BASEMENT W/ POTENTIAL 5TH BD. PRESTIGIOUS Country Club Living. Beautiful Split Foyer on Stunning, Landscaped Lot. "MONTCLAIR" Fish, Sail or Swim in 108 ACRE Lake w/ 3 Beaches.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
2470 SYLVAN MOOR LANE
2470 Sylvan Moor Lane, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2260 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY Beautiful END UNIT townhome surrounded by trees on a quiet street in a great location! DECK, WALK OUT LOWER LEVEL. BACKS TO WOODS AND SIDE YARD WOODED VIEW. Near VRE, Rt.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Stonewall Manor
3325 DONDIS CREEK DRIVE
3325 Dondis Creek Drive, Triangle, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
5394 sqft
Beautiful custom home in sought after Stonewal Manor communityOver 5000 finished sq feet of amazing living area. No feature or upgrade left out of this home. Just mins from I-95, HOV, Potomac Mills, VRE, Quantico, Ft.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
17357 REDSHANK ROAD
17357 Redshank Rd, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1958 sqft
Start your summer off right in this beautiful 3 years young luxury town home in the Potomac Shores Community today! This Crestwood Model comes complete with 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half bath, hardwood floors, white kitchen cabinets, beautiful
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
17103 BRANCHED OAK ROAD
17103 Branched Oak Rd, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2832 sqft
appointment need it. WIRE-FI INCLUDE . PREMIUM LOT***THIS HOUSE FACE THE SOUTH AND FULL OF THE SUNLIGHT.
