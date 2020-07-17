720 GARTHFIELD LN

Amenities

COMPLETELY RENOVATED!IMPECCABLE CONDITION! WESTERN SCHOOLS! Approx. 4000 finished sq. ft., 2500 sq. ft. unfinished, on 3.74 acres out Garth Rd. just 5 minutes to Barracks Road Shopping Center and UVA. Quality features throughout: new kitchen, refurbished baths with granite countertops & double vanities; hardwood floors throughout, two master bedroom suites (very large main level suite); lovely paneled family room with raised hearth brick fireplace, second fireplace in terrace level unfin. recreation room; large screened porch off kitchen, large bonus room over 2 car garage, 20KW generator. Peaceful, pastoral setting less that 5 minutes to town, level open land for recreation, creek, borders large horse farm.