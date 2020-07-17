All apartments in Albemarle County
Find more places like 720 GARTHFIELD LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albemarle County, VA
/
720 GARTHFIELD LN
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:54 PM

720 GARTHFIELD LN

720 Garthfield Lane · (434) 996-2997
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

720 Garthfield Lane, Albemarle County, VA 22901
Garthfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3947 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
COMPLETELY RENOVATED!IMPECCABLE CONDITION! WESTERN SCHOOLS! Approx. 4000 finished sq. ft., 2500 sq. ft. unfinished, on 3.74 acres out Garth Rd. just 5 minutes to Barracks Road Shopping Center and UVA. Quality features throughout: new kitchen, refurbished baths with granite countertops & double vanities; hardwood floors throughout, two master bedroom suites (very large main level suite); lovely paneled family room with raised hearth brick fireplace, second fireplace in terrace level unfin. recreation room; large screened porch off kitchen, large bonus room over 2 car garage, 20KW generator. Peaceful, pastoral setting less that 5 minutes to town, level open land for recreation, creek, borders large horse farm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 GARTHFIELD LN have any available units?
720 GARTHFIELD LN has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 720 GARTHFIELD LN have?
Some of 720 GARTHFIELD LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 GARTHFIELD LN currently offering any rent specials?
720 GARTHFIELD LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 GARTHFIELD LN pet-friendly?
No, 720 GARTHFIELD LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albemarle County.
Does 720 GARTHFIELD LN offer parking?
Yes, 720 GARTHFIELD LN offers parking.
Does 720 GARTHFIELD LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 GARTHFIELD LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 GARTHFIELD LN have a pool?
No, 720 GARTHFIELD LN does not have a pool.
Does 720 GARTHFIELD LN have accessible units?
No, 720 GARTHFIELD LN does not have accessible units.
Does 720 GARTHFIELD LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 GARTHFIELD LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 720 GARTHFIELD LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 GARTHFIELD LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 720 GARTHFIELD LN?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Carriage Hill
825 Beverley Dr
Pantops, VA 22911
Fifth Street Place
411 Afton Pond Ct
Charlottesville, VA 22902
The Woods
659 Woodburn Court
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane
Charlottesville, VA 22901
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way
Charlottesville, VA 22901
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd
Charlottesville, VA 22901

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VACharlottesville, VAFredericksburg, VALynchburg, VAShort Pump, VAHarrisonburg, VAGlen Allen, VAGainesville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAManchester, VAAshland, VA
Brandermill, VAForest, VAFarmville, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VAFalmouth, VALake Monticello, VAUniversity of Virginia, VACrozet, VAPantops, VAHollymead, VACulpeper, VA
Lake of the Woods, VATimberlake, VATuckahoe, VAWoodstock, VAWyndham, VALexington, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VAFront Royal, VARockwood, VAStrasburg, VALakeside, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Virginia Community CollegeLongwood University
University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
James Madison University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity