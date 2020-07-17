All apartments in Albemarle County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 3:00 PM

5156 Secretarys Sand Rd

5156 Secretarys Sand Road · (540) 910-0989
Location

5156 Secretarys Sand Road, Albemarle County, VA 22937

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great location. charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Esmont.25 min. To Charlottesville,15 min. To scottsville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, woodstove,washer dryer hookups, private setting,large yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 13th 2020. $1,200/month rent. $1,200 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Esmont. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 13th 2020. $1,200/month rent. $1,200 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Esmont. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, woodstove,washer dryer hookups and large private yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 13th 2020. $1,200/month rent. $1,200 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Esmont. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 13th 2020. $1,200/month rent. $1,200 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5156 Secretarys Sand Rd have any available units?
5156 Secretarys Sand Rd has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5156 Secretarys Sand Rd have?
Some of 5156 Secretarys Sand Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5156 Secretarys Sand Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5156 Secretarys Sand Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5156 Secretarys Sand Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5156 Secretarys Sand Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5156 Secretarys Sand Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5156 Secretarys Sand Rd offers parking.
Does 5156 Secretarys Sand Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5156 Secretarys Sand Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5156 Secretarys Sand Rd have a pool?
No, 5156 Secretarys Sand Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5156 Secretarys Sand Rd have accessible units?
No, 5156 Secretarys Sand Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5156 Secretarys Sand Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5156 Secretarys Sand Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5156 Secretarys Sand Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5156 Secretarys Sand Rd has units with air conditioning.
