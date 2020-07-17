5156 Secretarys Sand Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Great location. charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Esmont.25 min. To Charlottesville,15 min. To scottsville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, woodstove,washer dryer hookups, private setting,large yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 13th 2020. $1,200/month rent. $1,200 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Esmont. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 13th 2020. $1,200/month rent. $1,200 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Esmont. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, woodstove,washer dryer hookups and large private yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 13th 2020. $1,200/month rent. $1,200 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Esmont. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 13th 2020. $1,200/month rent. $1,200 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.