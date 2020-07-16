Rent Calculator
Home
/
Albemarle County, VA
/
3520 MONTGOMERY LN
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3520 MONTGOMERY LN
3520 Montgomery Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3520 Montgomery Lane, Albemarle County, VA 22903
Langford Farms
Amenities
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE MID AUGUST. All utilities included. Newly renovated one bedroom, one bath basement apartment with beautiful kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3520 MONTGOMERY LN have any available units?
3520 MONTGOMERY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Albemarle County, VA
.
What amenities does 3520 MONTGOMERY LN have?
Some of 3520 MONTGOMERY LN's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3520 MONTGOMERY LN currently offering any rent specials?
3520 MONTGOMERY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3520 MONTGOMERY LN pet-friendly?
No, 3520 MONTGOMERY LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Albemarle County
.
Does 3520 MONTGOMERY LN offer parking?
No, 3520 MONTGOMERY LN does not offer parking.
Does 3520 MONTGOMERY LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3520 MONTGOMERY LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3520 MONTGOMERY LN have a pool?
No, 3520 MONTGOMERY LN does not have a pool.
Does 3520 MONTGOMERY LN have accessible units?
No, 3520 MONTGOMERY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3520 MONTGOMERY LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3520 MONTGOMERY LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 3520 MONTGOMERY LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 3520 MONTGOMERY LN does not have units with air conditioning.
