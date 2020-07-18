All apartments in Albemarle County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

290 WINDFIELD CIR

290 Windfield Circle · (434) 466-3212
Location

290 Windfield Circle, Albemarle County, VA 22902
Oak Hill

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This beautifully renovated 1,800 square foot home offers all the amenities of city living from a quiet, family friendly cul-de-sac. Located seven minutes from the UVA Hospital and Central Grounds and four minutes from 5th Street Station, this Albemarle County gem is zoned for Mountain View (Cale) Elementary School, Buford Middle School and Monticello High School. This single-level home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 office/playroom flex spaces and a great eat-in kitchen with spacious pantry. Separate laundry room with a mop sink. Property features large yard (lawn care is included in rental price) and plenty of parking with a deck and storage building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 WINDFIELD CIR have any available units?
290 WINDFIELD CIR has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 290 WINDFIELD CIR have?
Some of 290 WINDFIELD CIR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 WINDFIELD CIR currently offering any rent specials?
290 WINDFIELD CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 WINDFIELD CIR pet-friendly?
No, 290 WINDFIELD CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albemarle County.
Does 290 WINDFIELD CIR offer parking?
Yes, 290 WINDFIELD CIR offers parking.
Does 290 WINDFIELD CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 290 WINDFIELD CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 WINDFIELD CIR have a pool?
No, 290 WINDFIELD CIR does not have a pool.
Does 290 WINDFIELD CIR have accessible units?
No, 290 WINDFIELD CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 290 WINDFIELD CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 290 WINDFIELD CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 290 WINDFIELD CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 290 WINDFIELD CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
