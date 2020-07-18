290 WINDFIELD CIR

Amenities

This beautifully renovated 1,800 square foot home offers all the amenities of city living from a quiet, family friendly cul-de-sac. Located seven minutes from the UVA Hospital and Central Grounds and four minutes from 5th Street Station, this Albemarle County gem is zoned for Mountain View (Cale) Elementary School, Buford Middle School and Monticello High School. This single-level home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 office/playroom flex spaces and a great eat-in kitchen with spacious pantry. Separate laundry room with a mop sink. Property features large yard (lawn care is included in rental price) and plenty of parking with a deck and storage building.