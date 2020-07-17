All apartments in Albemarle County
Find more places like 140 HESSIAN HILLS CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albemarle County, VA
/
140 HESSIAN HILLS CIR
Last updated July 11 2020 at 11:31 PM

140 HESSIAN HILLS CIR

140 Hessian Hills Way · (434) 466-5645
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

140 Hessian Hills Way, Albemarle County, VA 22901
Hessian Hills Condominiums

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Available September 1. Wonderfully renovated two bedroom, one bath top floor condominium. Special features include: hardwood floors, ceramic tile flooring, gas cooking, washer dryer. The community includes large swimming pool and gas, water, sewer are covered by the owner. Hessian Hills is a convenient location - one mile to Barracks Rd Shopping Center, one and a half miles to Stonefield Shopping Center, two miles to UVA Law and Darden Business Schools and one mile to Greer Elementary, Jouett Middle and Albemarle High Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 HESSIAN HILLS CIR have any available units?
140 HESSIAN HILLS CIR has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 140 HESSIAN HILLS CIR have?
Some of 140 HESSIAN HILLS CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 HESSIAN HILLS CIR currently offering any rent specials?
140 HESSIAN HILLS CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 HESSIAN HILLS CIR pet-friendly?
No, 140 HESSIAN HILLS CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albemarle County.
Does 140 HESSIAN HILLS CIR offer parking?
Yes, 140 HESSIAN HILLS CIR offers parking.
Does 140 HESSIAN HILLS CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 HESSIAN HILLS CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 HESSIAN HILLS CIR have a pool?
Yes, 140 HESSIAN HILLS CIR has a pool.
Does 140 HESSIAN HILLS CIR have accessible units?
No, 140 HESSIAN HILLS CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 140 HESSIAN HILLS CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 HESSIAN HILLS CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 140 HESSIAN HILLS CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 HESSIAN HILLS CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 140 HESSIAN HILLS CIR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Avemore
1540 Avemore Ln
Charlottesville, VA 22911
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Fifth Street Place
411 Afton Pond Ct
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane
Charlottesville, VA 22901
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way
Charlottesville, VA 22901
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd
Charlottesville, VA 22901

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VACharlottesville, VAFredericksburg, VALynchburg, VAShort Pump, VAHarrisonburg, VAGlen Allen, VAGainesville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAManchester, VAAshland, VA
Brandermill, VAForest, VAFarmville, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VAFalmouth, VALake Monticello, VAUniversity of Virginia, VACrozet, VAPantops, VAHollymead, VACulpeper, VA
Lake of the Woods, VATimberlake, VATuckahoe, VAWoodstock, VAWyndham, VALexington, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VAFront Royal, VARockwood, VAStrasburg, VALakeside, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Virginia Community CollegeLongwood University
University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
James Madison University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity