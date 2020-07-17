140 HESSIAN HILLS CIR

Amenities
Available September 1. Wonderfully renovated two bedroom, one bath top floor condominium. Special features include: hardwood floors, ceramic tile flooring, gas cooking, washer dryer. The community includes large swimming pool and gas, water, sewer are covered by the owner. Hessian Hills is a convenient location - one mile to Barracks Rd Shopping Center, one and a half miles to Stonefield Shopping Center, two miles to UVA Law and Darden Business Schools and one mile to Greer Elementary, Jouett Middle and Albemarle High Schools.