127-1 Turtle Creek Available 08/11/20 Turtle Creek - This is renovated two bedroom, two bathroom ground floor unit. Turtle Creek offers two pools and two tennis courts, gym facilities and other amenities. Within walking distance of shops, grocery stores and entertainment. No pets. $50.00 application fee. Security deposit and restoration fee equal to one month's rent.

Contact Vaida at 434.817.1685 or vaida@hasbrouckrealty.com



(RLNE4892715)