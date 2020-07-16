107 TALLY HO DR

Amenities

Lovely setting on nearly an acre and a half in Colthurst Farm. Beautifully renovated with three (3) bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Individual septic with public water. Initial 7 to 10 month lease possible with option to renew for a year. Formal living and dining with built in corner cabinets. Huge island in the kitchen with lots of cabinets. Top of the line stainless appliances and gas cooking. Family room with fireplace, glass enclosed sun room off the family room and kitchen. Huge master suite with walk in closet, full hall bath to serve two guest bedrooms. Bath flooring has radiant heat. Washer and dryer included.