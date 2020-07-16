All apartments in Albemarle County
107 TALLY HO DR
107 TALLY HO DR

107 Tally-Ho Drive · No Longer Available
107 Tally-Ho Drive, Albemarle County, VA 22901
Colthurst Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Property Amenities
Lovely setting on nearly an acre and a half in Colthurst Farm. Beautifully renovated with three (3) bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Individual septic with public water. Initial 7 to 10 month lease possible with option to renew for a year. Formal living and dining with built in corner cabinets. Huge island in the kitchen with lots of cabinets. Top of the line stainless appliances and gas cooking. Family room with fireplace, glass enclosed sun room off the family room and kitchen. Huge master suite with walk in closet, full hall bath to serve two guest bedrooms. Bath flooring has radiant heat. Washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 TALLY HO DR have any available units?
107 TALLY HO DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albemarle County, VA.
What amenities does 107 TALLY HO DR have?
Some of 107 TALLY HO DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 TALLY HO DR currently offering any rent specials?
107 TALLY HO DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 TALLY HO DR pet-friendly?
No, 107 TALLY HO DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albemarle County.
Does 107 TALLY HO DR offer parking?
No, 107 TALLY HO DR does not offer parking.
Does 107 TALLY HO DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 TALLY HO DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 TALLY HO DR have a pool?
No, 107 TALLY HO DR does not have a pool.
Does 107 TALLY HO DR have accessible units?
No, 107 TALLY HO DR does not have accessible units.
Does 107 TALLY HO DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 TALLY HO DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 TALLY HO DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 TALLY HO DR does not have units with air conditioning.
