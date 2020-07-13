/
apartments with pool
54 Apartments for rent in Woods Cross, UT with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
13 Units Available
East Freeway Neighborhood
The Hills at Renaissance
467 W 1875 S, Woods Cross, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1346 sqft
Great location just 15 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and close to schools, shopping and dining. Units have high ceilings, garden soaking tubs and gorgeous views. Clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Woods Cross
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
30 Units Available
Hampton Place
950 N Cutler Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,163
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1257 sqft
This upscale community is in the North Salt Lake neighborhood. On-site playground, two dog parks, pool, and a fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, open concept designs, and high ceilings.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
8 Units Available
Cherry Lane Apartments
2727 S 625 W, Bountiful, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1018 sqft
Peaceful community close to recreation, transportation and major employers. 24 hour maintenance, swimming pool, playground and fitness center. Units feature A/C, bathtub and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly!
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
9 Units Available
Windgate Apartments
2030 S Main St, Bountiful, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,033
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
916 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes located just 11 miles north of downtown Salt Lake City and 13 miles from the airport. Air conditioned apartments are spacious with lots of sunlight. Community features a swimming pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
1 Unit Available
Woods Crossing
850 N. Hwy 89, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
888 sqft
Living in Woods Corssing apartments, you have it all: Close to shopping, businesses and I-15; Washer and Dryer hook ups and vaulted ceilings; even beautiful lush grounds..
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
918 W Stonehaven Dr
918 West Stonehaven Drive, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1425 sqft
918 W Stonehaven Dr Available 08/11/20 Amazing North Salt Lake Home! - Be the first to see this gorgeous home in North Salt Lake! It won't last long! Located close to parks, schools and easy access to Redwood road and freeway access.
Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
1057 N Cambria Drive
1057 Cambria Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2927 sqft
This lovely home is a newer property built in 2009. It features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, fully fenced yard, and laundry on site. It has vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, and Jacuzzi.
Results within 5 miles of Woods Cross
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
20 Units Available
Westpointe
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$826
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$882
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1027 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom units, this unique development is close to the Gateway Mall and Downtown. Amenities include a 24-hour package locker, dog wash, fitness center and proximity to public parks.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
17 Units Available
Eaglewood Lofts
325 S Orchard Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,089
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1213 sqft
Conveniently located for commuters just off I-15 and I-215. Residents enjoy in-unit hardwood floors, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Community features gym, clubhouse, dog park, and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
The Pointe
55 W Center St, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
850 sqft
Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, and media room. Recently renovated apartments that feature well-equipped kitchens, air conditioning, and more. Hatch Park is across the street, while downtown is a short drive on I-15.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Village on Main Street
1525 N Main St, Bountiful, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1095 sqft
This beautiful, modern development is entirely pet-friendly. Units offer 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and professional management. The community offers a pool and spa, as well as a fitness center.
Results within 10 miles of Woods Cross
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Central City
Encore
489 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,155
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1143 sqft
Short walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment, TRAX transit and public transportation. Select units feature scenic mountain and downtown views, gourmet kitchens, hardwood flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Heated pool and spa, fitness center, pool table.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
29 Units Available
Gateway District
Gateway 505
505 W 100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,012
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,266
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1120 sqft
Units feature quartz countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and Nest thermostats. Enjoy outdoor living on rooftop deck with entertainment kitchen. Pool, hot tub, fitness center and game room. Pet friendly with dog park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
30 Units Available
Central City
CityScape
134 S 400 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,232
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
998 sqft
This beautiful community is just minutes from Trolley Square, City Creek Center and The Gateway. Units have private patios/balconies, quartz countertops and 9-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a fitness center, EV charging and controlled access.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
18 Units Available
Poplar Grove
Meridian
30 North Orange Street, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$955
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
976 sqft
Eight minutes from downtown Salt Lake City, these homes feature open floor plans, designer lighting, and walk-in closets. This smoke-free community provides bike storage and a clubhouse for residents.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Avanti at Farmington Station
736 W State St, Farmington, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,110
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1413 sqft
Conveniently situated near Station Park and Lagoon. Close proximity to I-15 and FrontRunner. Units feature granite countertops, modern kitchen with pantry, and Vivint Smart Home System. Pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Dog park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
70 Units Available
Capitol Hill
4th West
255 N 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,270
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1276 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features putting green, parking and pool. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
243 Units Available
The Avenues
Hardware Apartments
455 West 200 North Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,381
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,324
1592 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Gateway District
Block 44
380 South 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,175
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1075 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
15 Units Available
Jordan Meadows
Sky Harbor Apartment Homes
1876 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$789
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
614 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-215. Community features luxury amenities like swimming pool, spa, racquetball court and fitness center. Units feature dishwasher, walk-in closets and garbage disposal.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
16 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
The Ritz
2265 S State St, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,040
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
973 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Ritz Classic Apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
17 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
The Zeller
2255 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,310
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
981 sqft
Next door to Sugar House and conveniently located on the S Car Line for easy commuting. Controlled-access apartments with designer kitchens and baths, walk-in closets, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
9 Units Available
People's Freeway
Park Vue
1450 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1033 sqft
This community offers amenities such as gated access, a swimming pool and concierge service. Units have private patios/balconies, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Located nearby 300 West Town Center and the Interpointe Shopping Center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
27 Units Available
Westminster
Irving Schoolhouse
1155 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,189
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1085 sqft
Located in the heart of the historic Sugar House neighborhood. Newly renovated one and two bedroom Victorian apartments with spacious walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
