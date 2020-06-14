14 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Point, UT

/
The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West, West Point, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,045
818 sqft
The Pointe is a brand-new apartment community crafted to accommodate the concept of delightful West Point living.
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
1 Bedroom
$920
772 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
1 Bedroom
$973
740 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
794 sqft
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
830 sqft
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of.
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,015
768 sqft
Luxurious touches in apartments include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Playground, pool, and round-the-clock gym on site. Less than half a mile to Vae View Park. Easy access to I-15 for commuters.
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,015
768 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
719 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Legacy Cottages
250 N Adamswood Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
690 sqft
Welcome to Legacy Cottages of Layton, an active 55+ Senior Living Community! Where every apartment home has been thoughtfully designed to embrace a carefree, enjoyable lifestyle for those 55 years and better.
Fox Creek
1656 N Hill Field Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$987
748 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in a well-maintained community with covered parking and fitness room. Furnished apartments come with bathtubs, air conditioning and fireplaces. Clubhouse, hot tub and package receiving services. Near James E. Woodward Park.
City Garden Apartments
357 27th St, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
$990
691 sqft
569 E Rosewood Way - 1
569 Rosewood Way, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$875
900 sqft
Newer, large 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo Style Apartment Located on the border of Kaysville & Layton, New Paint, East of the freeway, close to I-15. Clean, quiet residential neighborhood. Approximately 900 sq. feet. Ground Floor unit.
567 E 27th St.
567 27th Street, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
$675
725 sqft
This is a large basement unit with plenty of natural light, tall ceilings, updated paint and carpet, walk in closets and much more! Large back yard and storage shed are included.
511 E 20th St
511 20th St, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
683 sqft
Newly remodeled 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Home! Top of the line Home and Kitchen Appliances included! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator,
