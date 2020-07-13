Apartment List
/
UT
/
west haven
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:32 AM

56 Apartments for rent in West Haven, UT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Haven apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,070
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1498 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
10 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2271 S Knights Way
2271 S Knights Way, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1375 sqft
Available Immediately!! Townhouse- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. It comes with all of the appliances along with a washer and dryer. Very clean and in great shape! Rent $1700/Deposit $1900. No pets/No smoking.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2852 W 3975 S Apt 35B
2852 West 3975 South, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1133 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This lovely townhome features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Midland Drive & I-15. It offers 3 bedrooms and 1.
Results within 1 mile of West Haven
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.

1 of 23

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
5416 South 3375 West
5416 South 3375 West, Roy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1527 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home, 2 family rooms, 2 car garage - Beautiful and spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home located in Roy. East facing backyard, plenty of shade in afternoon. RV parking, sandbox, irrigated garden plots, secondary water.
Results within 5 miles of West Haven
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
34 Units Available
West Point
The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West, West Point, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1388 sqft
The Pointe is a brand-new apartment community crafted to accommodate the concept of delightful West Point living.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
8 Units Available
Taylor
ReNew Canyon Ridge
1455 Valley Dr, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
$960
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
915 sqft
Prime location on the golf course with beautiful views. Community has 24 hour gym, laundry, tennis court and pool. E-payments available for easy rent payment. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
10 Units Available
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,002
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
874 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Jefferson
City Garden Apartments
357 27th St, Ogden, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,015
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1027 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Sunset
485 W 1425 N D-3
485 West 1425 North, Sunset, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1499 sqft
485 W 1425 N D-3 Available 08/01/20 Newer executive style living, low maintenance - garage attached - **Pending Application** Newer construction! Centrally located and gorgeous.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
731 West 650 North
731 West 650 North, Clearfield, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1914 sqft
Clearfield 4 bed, 2 bath Single family home - 4 bed, 2 bath split level Newly remodeled interior. Carpet, paint, appliances, countertops Large shop in back of house. Plenty of off street parking. Quiet neighborhood. Pets: 1 pet max up to 45 lbs.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Ogden Central Buisness District
145 25th St
145 25th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1374 sqft
Downtown living at its best. Walk to the Junction, Lindquist field, Frontrunner, Amphitheater, Restaurants, Shopping. 25 min to Snowbasin. Above shops on 25th street. Security gated grounds.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sunset
2354 N 350 W
2354 North 350 West, Sunset, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This fantastic home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15, 300 North & Train Watch Park! It offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom spread

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
2156 Fowler Ave
2156 Fowler Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1084 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This remodeled home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Harrison Blvd, Liberty Park & Ogden Canyon! It offers 3 bedrooms and 1

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1184 W 4400 S
1184 West 4400 South, Riverdale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$875
Spacious 2 bed backs to Riverdale Splash Park - Property Id: 265385 Spacious 2 bedroom unit that has full washer/dryer hookup. Eat-in kitchen. Personal locked storage space attached to covered parking. Backs to Riverdale Splash park.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Ogden
788 Edgewood Dr.
788 South Edgewood East Drive, South Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3900 sqft
788 Edgewood Dr. Available 07/27/20 A Beautiful 4 bedroom with extra room down and 3.5 bath home on 788 Edgewood Dr with Triple car garage. - A 4 bedroom and extra room down 3.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunset
2537 N 350 W
2537 North 350 West, Sunset, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1050 sqft
2537 N 350 W Available 08/07/20 Beautiful single level home with fenced yard - Large covered patio in fenced backyard. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom single level home with an open layout. Fenced back yard and mature shade trees. 1 car garage. Swamp cooler.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mt Ogden
3617 Birch Ave
3617 Birch Ave, Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2000 sqft
3617 Birch Ave - 3617 Birch Ave Available 08/07/20 Walk to WSU. Spacious Duplex unit for rent. - Close to campus, east bench location. Plenty of parking. Backyard deck and open floor plan. Apartment has off street parking. Tenant pays all utilities.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
724 30th St FRONT
724 30th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex - Great two bedroom, one bath duplex with garage. Kitchen and bathroom are recently updated. Garage with workbench and shelving. Wood flooring, washer and dryer included. Window AC unit.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
West Point
157 S 2775 W
157 North 2775 West, West Point, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2400 sqft
Watch the Video Tour! **For Pet information Call the office @ www.WestPropertyManagement.NET Click on Rental Search and Scroll down Beautiful 3-bedroom 2.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Canyon Road
1431 Monroe - 1
1431 Monroe Blvd, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Well cared for 4-plex in Ogden. 1431 Monroe st. 2 bedroom, central air, washer/dryer in unit, carport and storage. Approximately 1000 sq feet. Deck off back facing back yard. No pets or smokers.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
2715 Lincoln Ave
2715 Lincoln Ave, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
Darling Ogden Home - Highlight Features: - Fenced Yard - Cute Front Porch Area - Ceiling Fans - Large Yard w/ Awesome Patio Space - Wood Flooring - Spacious Kitchen 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1,245 sq.ft.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in West Haven, UT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Haven apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

West Haven 1 BedroomsWest Haven 2 BedroomsWest Haven 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Haven 3 BedroomsWest Haven Apartments with Balcony
West Haven Apartments with GarageWest Haven Apartments with GymWest Haven Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Haven Apartments with Parking
West Haven Apartments with PoolWest Haven Apartments with Washer-DryerWest Haven Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Haven Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT
Ogden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTMagna, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTSmithfield, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UT
North Logan, UTPleasant View, UTBluffdale, UTKearns, UTBrigham City, UTSyracuse, UTWest Point, UTSouth Ogden, UTSummit Park, UTPark City, UTLogan, UTSnyderville, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Independence UniversityBridgerland Technical College
Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
Utah State University