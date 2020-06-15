7104 Canyon Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

You are looking at the Caste de Lapis Glacies, or CASTLE OF STONE AND ICE.



5k Sq ft 4bed, 3.5 baths of upstairs of 10,000 sq ft castle. + 2000 Sq ft deck. 7500 ft elevation. Highest and largest house in prestigious Pinebrook, Park City subdivision. Top schools in usa. Jeremy Ranch Elementary School. Pinebrook / Jeremy ranch area, exit 141 off rt 80, near Kimball junction. 15 mins to downtown park city. 10 minutes to the canyons ski resort. 25 minutes to downtown salt lake city. Hiking / biking trails directly from house. Incredible 360 degree mountain views. Hummingbirds, wildlife, moose, deer, chipmunks, squirrels. Radiant heat. House is COMPLETELY FURNISHED, including towels, dishes, etc.



Great 6 month or so lease for relocating and shopping for a home to purchase.



Please call 435-571-0033 24x7

Please Do not email. Email may be missed.

Leave message on vmail and i will get back to you soon. (vmail is also for other out of state income properties that i have).



This house is for rent as a whole, or by floor / mother in law up or down. Have another idea, propose it.



5000 Sq ft upstairs 4 bed, 3.5 bath.



Lease thru Nov 31 or negotiable.



Total 17 beds, sleeps 27.

Upstairs 10 beds, sleeps 15

Downstairs 7 beds, sleeps 12

4 sets of washers & dryers (1 up, 3 down)

Just the Upstairs kitchen has 2 microwave, 2 Bosch dishwashers, 2 Thermador ovens, 1 gagenau broiler, 1 viking stove, sub zeros, 1 BBQ, 2 hot tubs.



Upstairs 1 Foosball. Downstairs 1 Foosball, led air hockey, ping-pong. (+room for pool table), kitchen, wine cave.

You Will get lost in this castle.



(RLNE5054195)