Summit Park, UT
7104 Canyon Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

7104 Canyon Dr

7104 Canyon Drive · (435) 571-0033
Summit Park
Location

7104 Canyon Drive, Summit Park, UT 84098
Pinebrook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

8 Bedrooms

Unit 8 beds, 7 baths, $5000 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

8 Bed · 7 Bath · 10000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
You are looking at the Caste de Lapis Glacies, or CASTLE OF STONE AND ICE.

5k Sq ft 4bed, 3.5 baths of upstairs of 10,000 sq ft castle. + 2000 Sq ft deck. 7500 ft elevation. Highest and largest house in prestigious Pinebrook, Park City subdivision. Top schools in usa. Jeremy Ranch Elementary School. Pinebrook / Jeremy ranch area, exit 141 off rt 80, near Kimball junction. 15 mins to downtown park city. 10 minutes to the canyons ski resort. 25 minutes to downtown salt lake city. Hiking / biking trails directly from house. Incredible 360 degree mountain views. Hummingbirds, wildlife, moose, deer, chipmunks, squirrels. Radiant heat. House is COMPLETELY FURNISHED, including towels, dishes, etc.

Great 6 month or so lease for relocating and shopping for a home to purchase.

Please call 435-571-0033 24x7
Please Do not email. Email may be missed.
Leave message on vmail and i will get back to you soon. (vmail is also for other out of state income properties that i have).

This house is for rent as a whole, or by floor / mother in law up or down. Have another idea, propose it.

5000 Sq ft upstairs 4 bed, 3.5 bath.

Lease thru Nov 31 or negotiable.

Total 17 beds, sleeps 27.
Upstairs 10 beds, sleeps 15
Downstairs 7 beds, sleeps 12
4 sets of washers & dryers (1 up, 3 down)
Just the Upstairs kitchen has 2 microwave, 2 Bosch dishwashers, 2 Thermador ovens, 1 gagenau broiler, 1 viking stove, sub zeros, 1 BBQ, 2 hot tubs.

Upstairs 1 Foosball. Downstairs 1 Foosball, led air hockey, ping-pong. (+room for pool table), kitchen, wine cave.
You Will get lost in this castle.

(RLNE5054195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7104 Canyon Dr have any available units?
7104 Canyon Dr has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7104 Canyon Dr have?
Some of 7104 Canyon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7104 Canyon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7104 Canyon Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7104 Canyon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7104 Canyon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7104 Canyon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7104 Canyon Dr does offer parking.
Does 7104 Canyon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7104 Canyon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7104 Canyon Dr have a pool?
No, 7104 Canyon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7104 Canyon Dr have accessible units?
No, 7104 Canyon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7104 Canyon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7104 Canyon Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7104 Canyon Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7104 Canyon Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
