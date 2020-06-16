476 W 200 N Unit 101

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking online portal

Luxury Springville Ground Floor Condo w/new Carpet 3 BD 2BA Covered Parking + Wash/Dryer - Luxury 3 Bed 2 Bath condo located in Springville Utah with brand new carpet. All appliances are included and this condo has many upgrades including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, granite countertops, and walk-out patio along with one car covered parking and another parking space. The unit also comes with a washer and dryer and is move-in ready.



Lease special $1195 for the first 6 months if lease signed by April 15th. Then it is $1250 per month.



Flexible Lease terms.



PET POLICY:

* Small Dogs Considered with additional deposit and monthly pet fee. Small pets are defined as pets under 35 lbs.

* A $35 Pet Admin Fee per pet is required

* An increased deposit of $500 for each Pet will be added.

* We use a third-party pet policy service, all applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gorilla.petscreening.com



UTILITIES:

* Utilities are in addition to rent and billed either by Utility or Landlord when the Utility cannot be placed in the name of the Tenant.



YARD CARE:

* Included?



SMOKING OR VAPING POLICY:

* Smoking and vaping are NOT allowed in or on the property



SECURITY DEPOSIT:

* Our Standard Security Deposit requirement is $1250

* This unit now offers the option of a DEPOSIT-FREE Bond. For more details please contact the Property Manager after you have applied for the unit.



TENANT RECURRING MONTHLY CHARGES:

* Advertised Rent

* Any Utilities not paid for by Landlord (utilities vary by property and tenant usage)

* HOA Fees - None

* Resident Benefit Package (RBP) $19.95

* Property Damage Liability Waiver for Residents (PDLW) $14.95



HOA INFORMATION:

* This property has an HOA.?



RESIDENT BENEFITS PACKAGE (RBP)

* RBP is $19.95 per month

* Includes HVAC filters through the Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program

* FREE ACH Online Payments (Connivence Fee is Waived for ACH - Credit Card Payments will still have a fee)

* 24/7 Online Portal which includes document storage, maintenance scheduling and emergency hotline.

?

PROPERTY DAMAGE LIABILITY WAIVER (PDLW)

* PDLW is $14.95 per month

* We require residents to maintain a $100,000 property damage liability for accidental damage arising from fire, smoke, explosion, water discharge or sewer back up caused by negligent acts or omissions.

* Personal renters insurance is recommended but not required.



APPLICATION CRITERIA:

We understand that some tenants may have credit issues. Our credit policy states that we work with tenants to find options and solutions that work for the owner and the tenant.

Most of our properties require that all applicant(s) combined gross income be at minimum 3x the monthly rent amount. For example, if the rent amount is $1,000 per month, the minimum combined incomes of all applicants would need to be no less than $3,000.



