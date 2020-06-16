All apartments in Springville
Find more places like 476 W 200 N Unit 101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springville, UT
/
476 W 200 N Unit 101
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

476 W 200 N Unit 101

476 West 200 North · (801) 523-6900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Springville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

476 West 200 North, Springville, UT 84663

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 476 W 200 N Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
online portal
Luxury Springville Ground Floor Condo w/new Carpet 3 BD 2BA Covered Parking + Wash/Dryer - Luxury 3 Bed 2 Bath condo located in Springville Utah with brand new carpet. All appliances are included and this condo has many upgrades including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, granite countertops, and walk-out patio along with one car covered parking and another parking space. The unit also comes with a washer and dryer and is move-in ready.

Lease special $1195 for the first 6 months if lease signed by April 15th. Then it is $1250 per month.

Flexible Lease terms.

SHOWING APPOINTMENTS:
* Fastest Way To schedule a showing is to visit our online scheduling system at GorillaRents.com or please call our showing hotline (DAY OR NIGHT) at 801.523.6900, option 1 or visit GorillaRents.com.
* Clicking on "Send Tour Request" or "More Info" from a website like Zillow, REALTOR.com, or any other website will not schedule an appointment.

PET POLICY:
* Small Dogs Considered with additional deposit and monthly pet fee. Small pets are defined as pets under 35 lbs.
* A $35 Pet Admin Fee per pet is required
* An increased deposit of $500 for each Pet will be added.
* We use a third-party pet policy service, all applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gorilla.petscreening.com

UTILITIES:
* Utilities are in addition to rent and billed either by Utility or Landlord when the Utility cannot be placed in the name of the Tenant.

YARD CARE:
* Included?

SMOKING OR VAPING POLICY:
* Smoking and vaping are NOT allowed in or on the property

SECURITY DEPOSIT:
* Our Standard Security Deposit requirement is $1250
* This unit now offers the option of a DEPOSIT-FREE Bond. For more details please contact the Property Manager after you have applied for the unit.

TENANT RECURRING MONTHLY CHARGES:
* Advertised Rent
* Any Utilities not paid for by Landlord (utilities vary by property and tenant usage)
* HOA Fees - None
* Resident Benefit Package (RBP) $19.95
* Property Damage Liability Waiver for Residents (PDLW) $14.95

HOA INFORMATION:
* This property has an HOA.?

RESIDENT BENEFITS PACKAGE (RBP)
* RBP is $19.95 per month
* Includes HVAC filters through the Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program
* FREE ACH Online Payments (Connivence Fee is Waived for ACH - Credit Card Payments will still have a fee)
* 24/7 Online Portal which includes document storage, maintenance scheduling and emergency hotline.
?
PROPERTY DAMAGE LIABILITY WAIVER (PDLW)
* PDLW is $14.95 per month
* We require residents to maintain a $100,000 property damage liability for accidental damage arising from fire, smoke, explosion, water discharge or sewer back up caused by negligent acts or omissions.
* Personal renters insurance is recommended but not required.

All information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and subject to change.

Property offered through Gorilla Rents.

We Do Business According to the Fair Housing Law.

APPLICATION CRITERIA:
* Rental properties are offered to the public for leasing in compliance with all state and federal housing laws, including but not limited to, any federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, handicap or familial status.
* We understand that some tenants may have credit issues. Our credit policy states that we work with tenants to find options and solutions that work for the owner and the tenant. For more information please visit www.GorillaRents.com/qualify
* Most of our properties require that all applicant(s) combined gross income be at minimum 3x the monthly rent amount. For example, if the rent amount is $1,000 per month, the minimum combined incomes ofallapplicants would need to be no less than $3,000. In case you were wondering, thats gross wagesaka before taxes. In some situations, such as students, you may be asked to provide supplemental income sources, or asset statements (including 401K, savings, etc.)?

APPLICATION PROCESS AND FEES:
* To apply please visit www.GorillaRents.com and click on the APPLY NOW button for the property you wish to apply for.
* Each applicant must pay a $35 non-refundable application fee.
* Application Fees are NON-REFUNDABLE.
* Applications are time-stamped and will be considered in the order received and once all applicants have applied with all required information.
* Applications are processed on a first-come, first-serve basis and the property is offered to the first approved applicant.
* A $95 one time Lease Initiation Fee per adult over 18 is due at lease signing.

(RLNE5669090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 476 W 200 N Unit 101 have any available units?
476 W 200 N Unit 101 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 476 W 200 N Unit 101 have?
Some of 476 W 200 N Unit 101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 476 W 200 N Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
476 W 200 N Unit 101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 476 W 200 N Unit 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 476 W 200 N Unit 101 is pet friendly.
Does 476 W 200 N Unit 101 offer parking?
Yes, 476 W 200 N Unit 101 does offer parking.
Does 476 W 200 N Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 476 W 200 N Unit 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 476 W 200 N Unit 101 have a pool?
No, 476 W 200 N Unit 101 does not have a pool.
Does 476 W 200 N Unit 101 have accessible units?
Yes, 476 W 200 N Unit 101 has accessible units.
Does 476 W 200 N Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 476 W 200 N Unit 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 476 W 200 N Unit 101 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 476 W 200 N Unit 101 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 476 W 200 N Unit 101?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Outlook
664 S 2600 W
Springville, UT 84663

Similar Pages

Springville 1 BedroomsSpringville 2 Bedrooms
Springville 3 BedroomsSpringville Apartments with Pool
Springville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UT
Saratoga Springs, UTWoods Cross, UTBluffdale, UTKearns, UTSpanish Fork, UTHeber, UTSummit Park, UTPark City, UTSnyderville, UTProvo, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeBrigham Young University-Provo
LDS Business College
University of Utah
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity