Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:55 AM

22 Apartments for rent in Spanish Fork, UT with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Spanish Fork renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1024 S. High Ridge Rd.
1024 South High Ridge Drive, Spanish Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1947 sqft
Luxury townhome community located just off the 6 near Spanish Fork Canyon. Quick 5 minute drive to the I 15. Great floorplan with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Clubhouse has indoor/outdoor swimming pool, fitness rooms, game room, and lounge area with TV.
Results within 1 mile of Spanish Fork
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Outlook
664 S 2600 W, Springville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1391 sqft
From breathtaking mountain views to beautiful surrounding vistas of lush, green space, our apartments are eco-conscious and pet-friendly this apartment community is your answer to what the perfect apartment home should be.
Results within 5 miles of Spanish Fork
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
3 Units Available
Eversage
752 North 400 West Street, Payson, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Provo South
1028 Canyon Vista Road #9
1028 Canyon Vista Road, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1327 sqft
Beautiful Mountainside Condo - Come take a look at this beautiful mountainside condo in the great canyon meadow subdivision.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Provo South
1709 E Aspen Loop
1709 E Aspen Loop, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2209 sqft
New Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Beautiful, new, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished town home in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Provo South
918 Aspen Summit Dr
918 S Aspen Summit Dr, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2548 sqft
918 Aspen Summit Dr Available 09/01/20 Large 3 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Beautiful, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished town home in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.
Results within 10 miles of Spanish Fork
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
25 Units Available
Sunset Heights
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
Studio
$915
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1026 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
16 Units Available
Lakeview
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1174 sqft
Great apartments with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and clubhouse. Located minutes away from Interstate 15, Utah Valley University, BYU and the commuter train. Units feature recent renovations and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 04:16 PM
8 Units Available
Orem North
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
Studio
$985
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1415 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:21 AM
5 Units Available
Cherry Hill
Canyon View Crossing Apartments
1460 S State St, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canyon View Crossing Apartments in Orem. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
537 N 310 W
537 N 310 W, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1272 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverside
2655 N 140 E #303 Country Club Villas
2655 North 140 East, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2220 sqft
Stunning Penthouse Unit with Beautiful Views available NOW! - This remarkable 3 bedroom 3 bath unit comes with 12 foot ceilings, upgraded cabinets & appliances, and 2 covered terraces with beautiful views of the rock canyon, and more! Wool carpet &

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunset Heights
230 N 750 E
230 N 750 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1639 sqft
Charming 3-Story Townhomes in Edgewater in Vineyard. MODEL UNIT ONLY. This unit is not available. Leasing for Mid-August or Later. - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
River Grove
929 North 1760 West
929 North 1760 West, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
929 North 1760 West Available 08/04/20 Pristine 3 Bedroom Townhome in Provo's Westside -- AVAILABLE August 2020 - GREAT LOCATION IN PROVO, close to UVU and BYU.

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Grand View North
1670 Hickory Lane - 1
1670 Hickory Lane, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1120 sqft
Nice Willowbrook ground floor condo. Walking distance to UVRMC and bus lines to BYU and UVU. Easy care, no carpet, just tile throughout. 3 BR, 1.5 BA, comes with washer/dryer. Quiet community with playgrounds and a pool for hot summer days.

1 of 23

Last updated April 22 at 11:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunset Heights
195 North 680 East
195 N 680 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1639 sqft
CURRENT SPECIAL: First months rent is free on a new 13-14 month lease. ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Rock Canyon
2244 North Canyon Road - 204
2244 North Canyon Road, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1355 sqft
Unit#204 South facing middle floor, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, new flooring throughout the house, new blinds, balcony, city view, washer/dryer included, central air, dishwasher, disposal, secured/locked parking garage, elevator access to all floors.

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunset Heights
648 E. 380 N.
648 E 380 N, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1828 sqft
Newer townhome in Vineyard's Edgewater community. Conveniently located off Orem Center Street exit. Close to freeway, shopping, and new Megaplex. 3 bedrooms, 3 bath. Two master bedrooms on the third floor.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunset Heights
211 N 680 E
211 N 680 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1639 sqft
211 N 680 E Available 08/01/20 3 Bed 2.5 bath Townhouse for Rent - Beautiful 3 Story 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 1,639 Sq. Ft. townhome in Vineyard at Edgewater.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
River Grove
2078 W 1100 N
2078 W 1100 N, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2153 sqft
2078 W 1100 N Available 08/28/20 INDEPENDENCE AVE PROVO TOWNHOUSE - PROVO TOWNHOUSE Independence Avenue 2078 W 1100 N Provo, UT 84601 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath, End unit 2,153 Sq. Ft.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
1551 S 850 E
1551 South 850 East, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1100 sqft
Fall in love with this furnished home. You will not be disappointed. 1 bedroom and 1 full office. Close to BYU and UVU. Quiet dead end street. Amazing view. Access at rear of home. Quite private downstairs unit.

1 of 32

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunset Heights
192 N. 725 E.
192 N 725 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1599 sqft
Pet Friendly townhome in popular Edgewater Community. Main floor has a bedroom and full bath and leads to a one car garage (with an additional designated parking spot).
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Spanish Fork, UT

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Spanish Fork renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

