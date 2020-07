Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

3 bed 3 1/2 bath Town Home in Park City, just minutes to Salt Lake - Beautiful Park City is just minutes to Salt Lake. You are minutes to Main Street, shopping, schools and all the panache of Park City. Call for your personal tour.



Click here for a virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6Jk8LTeiJWR



Fees:

Application Fee - $35/Adult

Security Deposit - $3500 OAC

Pet Fee $200 non-refundable per animal

Pet Rent $50-$150/animal depending on pet

NSF Fee $25



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5894060)