Roy, UT
5416 South 3375 West
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:14 AM

5416 South 3375 West

5416 South 3375 West · (435) 294-3893
Location

5416 South 3375 West, Roy, UT 84067

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5416 South 3375 West · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1527 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home, 2 family rooms, 2 car garage - Beautiful and spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home located in Roy. East facing backyard, plenty of shade in afternoon. RV parking, sandbox, irrigated garden plots, secondary water. Washer/dryer hook ups, dishwasher, stove, fridge, microwave included. Semi-annual filter delivery included in rent.

Animal friendly: 2 animal max
$400 one time additional fee ($300 refundable, $100 animal lease administrative fee) plus $75 per month per animal.

Schools:
Roy Elementary
Roy Jr High
Roy High School

Move in costs will include a security deposit, a $75 re-key fee, and a $150 lease preparation or lease initiation fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5416 South 3375 West have any available units?
5416 South 3375 West has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5416 South 3375 West have?
Some of 5416 South 3375 West's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5416 South 3375 West currently offering any rent specials?
5416 South 3375 West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5416 South 3375 West pet-friendly?
Yes, 5416 South 3375 West is pet friendly.
Does 5416 South 3375 West offer parking?
Yes, 5416 South 3375 West does offer parking.
Does 5416 South 3375 West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5416 South 3375 West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5416 South 3375 West have a pool?
No, 5416 South 3375 West does not have a pool.
Does 5416 South 3375 West have accessible units?
No, 5416 South 3375 West does not have accessible units.
Does 5416 South 3375 West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5416 South 3375 West has units with dishwashers.
Does 5416 South 3375 West have units with air conditioning?
No, 5416 South 3375 West does not have units with air conditioning.
