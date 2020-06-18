All apartments in Plain City
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

3451 W Larkspur

3451 Larkspur Ln · (801) 621-0521
Location

3451 Larkspur Ln, Plain City, UT 84404
Plain City

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3451 W Larkspur · Avail. now

$1,625

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1315 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
3451 W Larkspur Available 06/19/20 Plain City Patio Home For Lease! - Hard to find Plain City Patio Home For Lease!! This home has been very well maintained and has an open floor plan, the master bedroom has a master bathroom with a large walk-in closet. This three bedroom also has 2 full baths. This home has a covered patio and vinyl fencing that gives privacy in the backyard. The HOA covers lawn care in the front and back, they also do the edging and sprinklers. $1,625 Month, $1,625 Deposit.
See Website: http://www.tourfactory.com/1941951

Century 21 Gage Froerer
www.c21utah.com

(RLNE3908652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3451 W Larkspur have any available units?
3451 W Larkspur has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3451 W Larkspur currently offering any rent specials?
3451 W Larkspur isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3451 W Larkspur pet-friendly?
Yes, 3451 W Larkspur is pet friendly.
Does 3451 W Larkspur offer parking?
No, 3451 W Larkspur does not offer parking.
Does 3451 W Larkspur have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3451 W Larkspur does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3451 W Larkspur have a pool?
No, 3451 W Larkspur does not have a pool.
Does 3451 W Larkspur have accessible units?
No, 3451 W Larkspur does not have accessible units.
Does 3451 W Larkspur have units with dishwashers?
No, 3451 W Larkspur does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3451 W Larkspur have units with air conditioning?
No, 3451 W Larkspur does not have units with air conditioning.
