Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

1577 S 790 W Available 07/01/20 GORGEOUS HOME FOR RENT IN PAYSON!!! - This beautiful home features *Spacious kitchen with brand new high end appliances * Large family room with gas fireplace * Large master bedroom, Master bath has shower head and rain shower head, dual vanity, soaking/jetted tub and a huge walk in closet, New carpet through the whole house *Newly finished basement with an extra family room. This home has beautiful views out most windows.



To see our virtual tour copy and past this link into your browser

VIRTUAL TOUR ( https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8YDQ7S194oj )



Tenant responsible for all utilities.



Available Now!

-Minimum credit score of 600

-Must have income of 3 times the rent amount

-No open or pending or recent bankruptcy

-Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months

-Stable permanent employment or verifiable income

-No evictions within the last 8 years

-Criminal background will be checked

-Security deposit will be equal to one months rent ($200 non-refundable lease initiation fee)

-No smoking.

-No pets.



Call or text Olga for showings at 801-885-4181 (Monday - Friday, during business hours).

Evolve Real Estate and Management



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5828905)