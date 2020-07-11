34 Apartments for rent in Murray, UT with move-in specials
Light, fluffy powder for skiing, wide open desert for rock climbing, and an urban metropolis rife with restaurants, shopping and nightlife. What more do you need in a city?! Add to this the fact that Murray, Utah, sits 10 miles outside Salt Lake City, giving you all the amenities of the big city while maintaining the safety and comfort of a small-town suburb. If you’re thinking about moving to Murray, UT— or maybe you already live there and just want an apartment upgrade— you need to know where the best spots to live are, how much everything costs and which places require and deposit and lease. Ready to join the roughly 47,000 proud residents who call this vibrant little city home? Great! Then start searching through this super-handy apartment guide, because we guarantee our listings behold the perfect Murray apartment for you! See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Murray apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Murray apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.