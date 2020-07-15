Amenities

1352 N 1000 W Basement Available 08/01/20 Spacious 1 Bedroom in Mapleton ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - 1352 North 1000 West

Mapleton, UT 84664



1 bed/1 bath

$925.00 - Monthly Rent (includes utilities)

$925.00 - Security Deposit (O.A.C.) An additional deposit may be required for poor credit/rental history



NO SMOKERS/VAPERS - NO ANIMALS



Enjoy this private one bedroom unit, on the garden level, in the beautiful town of Mapleton! The unit is spacious and has been updated. It features a large bedroom and storage room with laundry hook ups. The yard is beautifully maintained and has a private driveway just for you! All utilities are included in rent. The home is close to plenty of dining options, Walmart, and in close proximity to I-15. You will enjoy the home, area, neighbors, and the quiet lifestyle!



Tenant will be required to have renters insurance. Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)



***Application instructions: Go to www.utahrentals.com and fill out an application for each adult. The charge per application is $35 and is non-refundable, once the application has been processed. Make sure you pick the correct property you are applying for and attach a copy of your ID and pay stubs, these are required before your application will be processed. There is a $150 lease initiation fee upon approval, this is charged prior to move in.***



Text Hollie at 801-573-4882 to schedule showings!



No Pets Allowed



