Apartment List
/
UT
/
layton
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

61 Apartments for rent in Layton, UT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Layton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
10 Units Available
Fox Creek
1656 N Hill Field Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$982
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
889 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in a well-maintained community with covered parking and fitness room. Furnished apartments come with bathtubs, air conditioning and fireplaces. Clubhouse, hot tub and package receiving services. Near James E. Woodward Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,457
1152 sqft
Luxurious touches in apartments include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Playground, pool, and round-the-clock gym on site. Less than half a mile to Vae View Park. Easy access to I-15 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 03:57pm
9 Units Available
Legacy Cottages
250 N Adamswood Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
930 sqft
Welcome to Legacy Cottages of Layton, an active 55+ Senior Living Community! Where every apartment home has been thoughtfully designed to embrace a carefree, enjoyable lifestyle for those 55 years and better.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,042
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
509 E 950 N
509 E 950 N, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1553 sqft
Townhome for rent in Layton, Utah. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, laundry room, and 2-car garage. No smoking. No pets. Contact Terry Venable at 801-628-2727.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1457 North 1850 West
1457 North 1850 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2100 sqft
*Move In Special* 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Layton - Move In Now And Get Half Off First Months Rent!! 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2100 square foot single-family home.

1 of 50

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1804 East Whitetail Drive
1804 East Whitetail Drive, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
**Half Off Special**Spacious and Modern Three Bedroom Four Bath Townhouse - Move in now and receive half of your first months rent.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2596 N 1600 E
2596 North 1600 East, Layton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1672 sqft
4 Bed 2 Bath House for Rent in Layton - 4 Bed 2 Bath House for Rent in Layton Rent $1595/mo Base Deposit $1595 Pet Deposit $300 per pet plus a month pet fee of $35 per pet. Attached two car garage, roomy kitchen and dining area.

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2918 North 1175 West
2918 North 1175 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1445 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom Townhouse In Layton - Newly remodeled three bedroom two bath, 1445 square feet located in Parkway Village. Brand new paint throughout the ENTIRE home, luxury vinyl flooring downstairs, and brand new epoxy floor in garage.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
3148 North White Tail Way - 1
3148 N Whitetail Way, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1450 sqft
Beautiful townhome in perfect location! Close to HAFB and walking distance to elementary school. Upgraded laminate flooring and granite countertops. 2 car garage. Fenced in patio area for privacy, and lots of common area with sidewalks.
Results within 1 mile of Layton
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
1 Unit Available
Clearfield Station Apartments
1342 S 950, Clearfield, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clearfield Station Apartments in Clearfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Layton
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
34 Units Available
West Point
The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West, West Point, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1388 sqft
The Pointe is a brand-new apartment community crafted to accommodate the concept of delightful West Point living.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
5 Units Available
The Cove on Bruce Street
400 N Bruce St, Clearfield, UT
2 Bedrooms
$955
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cove on Bruce Street in Clearfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Park Lane Village
500 North Broadway, Farmington, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,013
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1142 sqft
Select units have granite countertops, large walk-in closets, complete appliance package and assigned covered parking. Splash park, basketball court, fire pit and gym. Just a few steps from the Light Rail Transportation. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Ogden
Christopher Village
4935 Old Post Rd, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1050 sqft
Nestled in a serene residential area near Harrison Blvd and Old Post Road, Christopher Village is ideally located within one mile south of Weber State university.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Sunset
485 W 1425 N D-3
485 West 1425 North, Sunset, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1499 sqft
485 W 1425 N D-3 Available 08/01/20 Newer executive style living, low maintenance - garage attached - **Pending Application** Newer construction! Centrally located and gorgeous.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
731 West 650 North
731 West 650 North, Clearfield, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1914 sqft
Clearfield 4 bed, 2 bath Single family home - 4 bed, 2 bath split level Newly remodeled interior. Carpet, paint, appliances, countertops Large shop in back of house. Plenty of off street parking. Quiet neighborhood. Pets: 1 pet max up to 45 lbs.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
South Ogden
1022 E 5275 S
1022 East 5275 South, South Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2100 sqft
This home is a beautiful, fully furnished executive rental! Everything you will need to live in the home is included from furniture to cookware.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sunset
2354 N 350 W
2354 North 350 West, Sunset, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This fantastic home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15, 300 North & Train Watch Park! It offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom spread

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
1429 South Sunset Drive
1429 Sunset Drive, Kaysville, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2974 sqft
For lease is a beautiful 5 bed home in Kaysville! Home features: -Wood burning stove -Open floor plan - Lots of storage space - Huge Kitchen! -W/d hook ups - Nice sized rooms - Luxurious master bath - His and her walk in closets in master

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Ogden
1344 East 6225 South
1344 West 6225 South, South Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1206 sqft
1344 East 6225 South Available 07/17/20 Cute Condo In South Ogden Community - Newer condo in Excellent location! Two bedroom one and a half bath. Quick access to I-84 and I-15. Close to Weber State. No pets.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Ogden
788 Edgewood Dr.
788 South Edgewood East Drive, South Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3900 sqft
788 Edgewood Dr. Available 07/27/20 A Beautiful 4 bedroom with extra room down and 3.5 bath home on 788 Edgewood Dr with Triple car garage. - A 4 bedroom and extra room down 3.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunset
2537 N 350 W
2537 North 350 West, Sunset, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1050 sqft
2537 N 350 W Available 08/07/20 Beautiful single level home with fenced yard - Large covered patio in fenced backyard. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom single level home with an open layout. Fenced back yard and mature shade trees. 1 car garage. Swamp cooler.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
West Point
157 S 2775 W
157 North 2775 West, West Point, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2400 sqft
Watch the Video Tour! **For Pet information Call the office @ www.WestPropertyManagement.NET Click on Rental Search and Scroll down Beautiful 3-bedroom 2.
City Guide for Layton, UT

If you hold a grudge against taxes (who doesn't though), Layton may be the city for you. In the 1890s, Layton's citizens protested against having to pay taxes to nearby Kaysville, taking the case all the way to the Supreme Court and winning.

Layton is a city in Davis County, Utah, with a population of 67,311. It was founded by a Mormon named Christopher Layton in the 1850s. It has a large mall and a heritage museum in addition to a smattering of shops and restaurants around town, leaving locals with an array of options to keep them busy. You definitely wont feel overwhelmed with options in Layton, but it is a nice place to call home once youre ready to settle into a laid-back groove. Homes are wallet-friendly, and with the two cities nearby, you have access to an airport, nightlife, and urban adventure without being in the thick of it all. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Layton, UT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Layton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Layton 1 BedroomsLayton 2 BedroomsLayton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLayton 3 BedroomsLayton Apartments with Balcony
Layton Apartments with GarageLayton Apartments with GymLayton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLayton Apartments with Parking
Layton Apartments with PoolLayton Apartments with Washer-DryerLayton Dog Friendly ApartmentsLayton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UT
Pleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College