La Verkin, UT
370 W. 680 N.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:37 AM

370 W. 680 N.

370 W 680 N · (435) 414-1525
Location

370 W 680 N, La Verkin, UT 84745

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 370 W. 680 N. · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1759 sqft

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exceptional 3 Bedroom with Views - This is the home you have been looking for. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious 2 car garage and a very open and comfortable floor plan. The back yard is outstanding and has beautiful mountain views.

This home is tucked away in a quiet subdivision in La Verkin, close to the local grocery stores, gas stations and La Verkins very own River Rock Roasting Company.

This home is ready to rent. Call today to schedule a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5054161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 W. 680 N. have any available units?
370 W. 680 N. has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 370 W. 680 N. currently offering any rent specials?
370 W. 680 N. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 W. 680 N. pet-friendly?
No, 370 W. 680 N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Verkin.
Does 370 W. 680 N. offer parking?
Yes, 370 W. 680 N. does offer parking.
Does 370 W. 680 N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 370 W. 680 N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 W. 680 N. have a pool?
No, 370 W. 680 N. does not have a pool.
Does 370 W. 680 N. have accessible units?
No, 370 W. 680 N. does not have accessible units.
Does 370 W. 680 N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 370 W. 680 N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 370 W. 680 N. have units with air conditioning?
No, 370 W. 680 N. does not have units with air conditioning.
