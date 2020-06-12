370 W. 680 N.

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Exceptional 3 Bedroom with Views - This is the home you have been looking for. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious 2 car garage and a very open and comfortable floor plan. The back yard is outstanding and has beautiful mountain views.



This home is tucked away in a quiet subdivision in La Verkin, close to the local grocery stores, gas stations and La Verkins very own River Rock Roasting Company.



This home is ready to rent. Call today to schedule a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5054161)