255 West 70 North Available 09/15/20 Recently Built 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhome - This perfect 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome can be found in a quite community in Hyrum, this multi level townhome was recently built in 2018. You will love the large kitchen/dining room area, it also includes updated appliances, big bedrooms, a master bedroom walk in closet. This unit also features a 2 car garage, central heating and cooling, and includes a washer and dryer. The HOA is included in monthly rent.
Animal Policy: Accepted; 1 max, $400 Deposit with $75 additional rent per animal
Utilities in Tenants Name: City of Hyrum, Dominion Energy
No month-to-month leases.
Lease Initiation: $225
Re-key:$75
Renters insurance is required. We provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.
Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months. This is $10 a month.
NO smoking inside or on the property.
Square footage provided as a courtesy only. Renter is to verify all information.
