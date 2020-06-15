All apartments in Hyrum
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

255 West 70 North

255 W 70 N · (435) 755-8689
Location

255 W 70 N, Hyrum, UT 84319

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 255 West 70 North · Avail. Sep 15

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
255 West 70 North Available 09/15/20 Recently Built 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhome - This perfect 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome can be found in a quite community in Hyrum, this multi level townhome was recently built in 2018. You will love the large kitchen/dining room area, it also includes updated appliances, big bedrooms, a master bedroom walk in closet. This unit also features a 2 car garage, central heating and cooling, and includes a washer and dryer. The HOA is included in monthly rent.

Animal Policy: Accepted; 1 max, $400 Deposit with $75 additional rent per animal
Utilities in Tenants Name: City of Hyrum, Dominion Energy
No month-to-month leases.
Lease Initiation: $225
Re-key:$75
Renters insurance is required. We provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.
Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months. This is $10 a month.
NO smoking inside or on the property.

See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.
For questions regarding leasing please call 435-755-8689 or (801) 828-8944 option 2.

Square footage provided as a courtesy only. Renter is to verify all information.

(RLNE4510804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

