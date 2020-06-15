Amenities

255 West 70 North Available 09/15/20 Recently Built 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhome - This perfect 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome can be found in a quite community in Hyrum, this multi level townhome was recently built in 2018. You will love the large kitchen/dining room area, it also includes updated appliances, big bedrooms, a master bedroom walk in closet. This unit also features a 2 car garage, central heating and cooling, and includes a washer and dryer. The HOA is included in monthly rent.



Animal Policy: Accepted; 1 max, $400 Deposit with $75 additional rent per animal

Utilities in Tenants Name: City of Hyrum, Dominion Energy

No month-to-month leases.

Lease Initiation: $225

Re-key:$75

Renters insurance is required. We provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.

Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months. This is $10 a month.

NO smoking inside or on the property.



See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.

For questions regarding leasing please call 435-755-8689 or (801) 828-8944 option 2.



Square footage provided as a courtesy only. Renter is to verify all information.



