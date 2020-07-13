/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:32 AM
50 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Riverdale, UT
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
10 Units Available
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,002
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
874 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1184 W 4400 S
1184 West 4400 South, Riverdale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$875
Spacious 2 bed backs to Riverdale Splash Park - Property Id: 265385 Spacious 2 bedroom unit that has full washer/dryer hookup. Eat-in kitchen. Personal locked storage space attached to covered parking. Backs to Riverdale Splash park.
Results within 1 mile of Riverdale
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sunset
2354 N 350 W
2354 North 350 West, Sunset, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This fantastic home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15, 300 North & Train Watch Park! It offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom spread
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunset
2537 N 350 W
2537 North 350 West, Sunset, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1050 sqft
2537 N 350 W Available 08/07/20 Beautiful single level home with fenced yard - Large covered patio in fenced backyard. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom single level home with an open layout. Fenced back yard and mature shade trees. 1 car garage. Swamp cooler.
Results within 5 miles of Riverdale
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
5 Units Available
The Cove on Bruce Street
400 N Bruce St, Clearfield, UT
2 Bedrooms
$955
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cove on Bruce Street in Clearfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
Clearfield Station Apartments
1342 S 950, Clearfield, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clearfield Station Apartments in Clearfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
8 Units Available
Taylor
ReNew Canyon Ridge
1455 Valley Dr, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
$960
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
915 sqft
Prime location on the golf course with beautiful views. Community has 24 hour gym, laundry, tennis court and pool. E-payments available for easy rent payment. Units have been recently renovated.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
34 Units Available
West Point
The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West, West Point, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1388 sqft
The Pointe is a brand-new apartment community crafted to accommodate the concept of delightful West Point living.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,070
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1498 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
10 Units Available
Fox Creek
1656 N Hill Field Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$982
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
889 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in a well-maintained community with covered parking and fitness room. Furnished apartments come with bathtubs, air conditioning and fireplaces. Clubhouse, hot tub and package receiving services. Near James E. Woodward Park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,457
1152 sqft
Luxurious touches in apartments include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Playground, pool, and round-the-clock gym on site. Less than half a mile to Vae View Park. Easy access to I-15 for commuters.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
Haven Cove Townhomes
1630 W 2000 S, Marriott-Slaterville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1433 sqft
Amid scenic mountain views and open stretches of greenspace, Haven Cove Townhomes is the perfect starting point for a life well lived in West Haven.
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
10 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Jefferson
City Garden Apartments
357 27th St, Ogden, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,015
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1027 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,042
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of.
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Ogden
Christopher Village
4935 Old Post Rd, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1050 sqft
Nestled in a serene residential area near Harrison Blvd and Old Post Road, Christopher Village is ideally located within one mile south of Weber State university.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest - Bonneville
336 Washington Blvd
336 Washington Boulevard, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1170 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! PET FRIENDLY!! - Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
2545 Eccles Avenue
2545 Eccles Avenue, Ogden, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
4094 sqft
2545 Eccles Avenue - Come check out this beautiful home before it is too late! This home is in the David Eccles Subdivision, which is a historic neighborhood located in Ogden.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
731 West 650 North
731 West 650 North, Clearfield, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1914 sqft
Clearfield 4 bed, 2 bath Single family home - 4 bed, 2 bath split level Newly remodeled interior. Carpet, paint, appliances, countertops Large shop in back of house. Plenty of off street parking. Quiet neighborhood. Pets: 1 pet max up to 45 lbs.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
South Ogden
1022 E 5275 S
1022 East 5275 South, South Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2100 sqft
This home is a beautiful, fully furnished executive rental! Everything you will need to live in the home is included from furniture to cookware.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
2156 Fowler Ave
2156 Fowler Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1084 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This remodeled home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Harrison Blvd, Liberty Park & Ogden Canyon! It offers 3 bedrooms and 1
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
420 West 150 North
420 West 150 North, Clearfield, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1838 sqft
Please call 801-666-2446 to register to view this property today! This home is centrally located near local restaurants and shopping centers with easy nearby access to the 15 Freeway.
