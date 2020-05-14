All apartments in Clinton
1341 W. 1950 N.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:37 AM

1341 W. 1950 N.

1341 West 1950 North · (385) 247-2120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1341 West 1950 North, Clinton, UT 84015
Clinton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1341 W. 1950 N. · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2198 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bed/3.5 Bath in Clinton - Washer & Dryer Included! - Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent this beautiful 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath, 2 car garage home in Clinton. Charming multi-level home with bright open floor plan, wood floors, fireplace, wood shutters, ample storage, and close to I-15 and Hill Air Force Base. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms, including a master on-suite, and additional full bath. Spacious front room and additional family room in the lower level. The 4th bedroom is located on the lower level with another 3/4 bath. Amazing fully fenced yard with patio, huge deck, and auto sprinklers. Apply on our website to save your spot today envypm.com. Or call us to schedule a showing 385-247-2120.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3610204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 W. 1950 N. have any available units?
1341 W. 1950 N. has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1341 W. 1950 N. have?
Some of 1341 W. 1950 N.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1341 W. 1950 N. currently offering any rent specials?
1341 W. 1950 N. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 W. 1950 N. pet-friendly?
No, 1341 W. 1950 N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clinton.
Does 1341 W. 1950 N. offer parking?
Yes, 1341 W. 1950 N. does offer parking.
Does 1341 W. 1950 N. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1341 W. 1950 N. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 W. 1950 N. have a pool?
No, 1341 W. 1950 N. does not have a pool.
Does 1341 W. 1950 N. have accessible units?
No, 1341 W. 1950 N. does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 W. 1950 N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1341 W. 1950 N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1341 W. 1950 N. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1341 W. 1950 N. does not have units with air conditioning.
