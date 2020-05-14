1341 W. 1950 N.

Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bed/3.5 Bath in Clinton - Washer & Dryer Included! - Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent this beautiful 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath, 2 car garage home in Clinton. Charming multi-level home with bright open floor plan, wood floors, fireplace, wood shutters, ample storage, and close to I-15 and Hill Air Force Base. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms, including a master on-suite, and additional full bath. Spacious front room and additional family room in the lower level. The 4th bedroom is located on the lower level with another 3/4 bath. Amazing fully fenced yard with patio, huge deck, and auto sprinklers. Apply on our website to save your spot today envypm.com. Or call us to schedule a showing 385-247-2120.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3610204)