apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM
75 Apartments for rent in Wylie, TX with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
57 Units Available
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way, Wylie, TX
Studio
$1,080
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1124 sqft
Style, substance, and comfortability are the pillars of quality living at Seventy8 and Westgate. Our extraordinary Wylie apartments are located at the intersection of Interstate 78 and S.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
8 Units Available
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Oaks Apartments in Wylie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Wylie
Verified
1 of 98
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
13 Units Available
Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr, Sachse, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,161
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1193 sqft
Discover Woodbridge Villas, the best kept secret in luxury apartments in Sachse, TX and newest addition to the Dayrise Residential family.
Results within 5 miles of Wylie
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
45 Units Available
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1532 sqft
Located just off Interstate 90 for each access to Downtown Dallas. Modern apartment community boasting 140 acres of green space. On-site wellness center, social room, coffee bar and swimming pools.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
43 Units Available
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$883
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is near major employers and new shopping. Homes offer a patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, a breakfast bar and lots of storage. On-site amenities include grilling area, hot tubs and four pools.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
3 Units Available
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
935 sqft
At Waters Edge Villas in Rowlett, TX we offer a 1, and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our goal is to give residents more time to enjoy a community of friends, family and neighbors.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
937 sqft
Luxury community with parking, pool, playground, and gym. Units include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace. This community is located in Garland, off N Garland Ave. and close to the Curtis Culwell Center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
48 Units Available
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,251
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1833 sqft
This brand new luxury community offers stainless steel appliances and crown molding in their 16 different floor plans. Firewheel Town Center is minutes away. The pet-friendly community offers a rooftop pool and valet dry cleaning.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Lake Ray Hubbard in Rowlett Texas, where a shimmering lake and intoxicating afternoon breeze are the essences of home at Lakeshore Villa Apartments.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated April 8 at 12:16am
239 Units Available
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1440 sqft
The brand-new Harmony Luxury Apartments offers an elevated way of living. Located in Rowlett, Texas on the George Bush Turnpike, Harmony delivers open and spacious one-, two,-, and three- bedroom apartment homes.
Results within 10 miles of Wylie
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
112 Units Available
Cue Galatyn Station
2305 Plaza Boulevard, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,169
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1365 sqft
Welcome to Cue Galatyn Station Apartments, the premier apartments for rent in Richardson, Texas! As a resident, you'll enjoy modern interior design in our one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with an extensive selection of unparalleled
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
75 Units Available
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,002
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,696
1463 sqft
Situated alongside the President George Bush Turnpike, this brand new property makes it easy for residents to get wherever they're going. Onsite pool, coffee bar and clubhouse. Units have walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
25 Units Available
Downtown Plano
Junction 15
930 E 15th St, Plano, TX
Studio
$975
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1216 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in historic downtown Plano, TX. Walk to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Pet-friendly living with modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Easy access to Central Expressway and public transit.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
49 Units Available
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1192 sqft
Spacious apartments with large living rooms, in-unit laundry and ice-makers. Community includes a fire pit, dog park and pool. Car charging stations available. Near the Spring Creek Natural Area. By President George Bush Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
28 Units Available
Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,240
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,664
1456 sqft
Only walking distance from a red DART train station, this luxury 5.4-acre apartment complex boasts stylish clubhouse, private courtyards, modern fitness center and coffee bar. Interiors feature stand-in showers and granite counters,
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
42 Units Available
Eldorado
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$963
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1181 sqft
Located on 30-plus acres of land, close to both Highway 75 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Apartments are equipped with fireplaces, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include gym, clubhouse, internet cafe and pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
27 Units Available
The Pradera
851 Greenside Dr, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,191
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,437
1755 sqft
Near Highway 75 and the George Bush Turnpike. This pet-friendly community offers upscale interiors with wood flooring, islands in the kitchen and granite countertops. On-site volleyball court, business center, dog park and theater.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
126 Units Available
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive, Rockwall, TX
Studio
$1,035
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1122 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
26 Units Available
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,094
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,558
1409 sqft
Located in the top-rated Allen ISD and minutes away from popular shopping, dining, and entertainment spots, our community delivers Allen, TX living to your doorstep.
Verified
1 of 81
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
66 Units Available
Freeman
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,206
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,534
1410 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Jefferson Woodlands features the newest lakeside apartments for rent in Garland, TX.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
26 Units Available
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1023 sqft
Home should be somewhere you are excited to come back to. All of our amenities and in-home features are designed with your needs and wants in mind.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
27 Units Available
The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Pet-friendly. Tenants have access to a resort-style pool and barbecue area. Near the shopping, dining and entertainment at Fairview Town Center. Close to US 75.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
24 Units Available
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,971
1567 sqft
Welcome home to the Towers at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
55 Units Available
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1186 sqft
Welcome to Pecan Knoll and Broadway Manor Apartments in Garland, Texas! When you step into our community, you will feel the charm of our peaceful atmosphere immediately.
