Home
/
White Settlement, TX
/
856 Mccully Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

856 Mccully Street

856 Mccully Street · No Longer Available
Location

856 Mccully Street, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available for quick move in. Awesome home with new hand scraped floors thru out, new inside and outside paint, lights, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, stove, central heat and air and refinished cabinets. Master has walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Separate utility room and double car garage with opener. Large fenced backyard with a new stained privacy fence. Located 1 block from Lockheed Martin with easy to loop 820 and I-30. Home is on a quiet street with no rear neighbors. Credit and rental background checked with minimum 650 credit score. Owner has final approval of all apps and number of pets. prefer a two year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 856 Mccully Street have any available units?
856 Mccully Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 856 Mccully Street have?
Some of 856 Mccully Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 856 Mccully Street currently offering any rent specials?
856 Mccully Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 856 Mccully Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 856 Mccully Street is pet friendly.
Does 856 Mccully Street offer parking?
Yes, 856 Mccully Street offers parking.
Does 856 Mccully Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 856 Mccully Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 856 Mccully Street have a pool?
No, 856 Mccully Street does not have a pool.
Does 856 Mccully Street have accessible units?
No, 856 Mccully Street does not have accessible units.
Does 856 Mccully Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 856 Mccully Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 856 Mccully Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 856 Mccully Street has units with air conditioning.

