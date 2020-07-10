856 Mccully Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available for quick move in. Awesome home with new hand scraped floors thru out, new inside and outside paint, lights, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, stove, central heat and air and refinished cabinets. Master has walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Separate utility room and double car garage with opener. Large fenced backyard with a new stained privacy fence. Located 1 block from Lockheed Martin with easy to loop 820 and I-30. Home is on a quiet street with no rear neighbors. Credit and rental background checked with minimum 650 credit score. Owner has final approval of all apps and number of pets. prefer a two year lease.