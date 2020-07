Amenities

recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This home is waiting for you. An updated beauty, this home features two living areas, galley kitchen, and dinning area. The master suite includes a half bath. There are two additional bedrooms and a full bath. The backyard features a storage shed. Only minutes from 820, I-30 and Carswell JRB. Ready for immediate move-in