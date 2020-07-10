8427 Whitney

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Brand new beautiful 4 bedroom home with a very open floor plan. Great details added in living, dining, bedrooms, and bathrooms. Living room has designer-grade engineered flooring and high ceilings. Kitchen, master bath, and extra bath all have granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Home features lots of storage with upscale cabinets and decorative nobs. Master has a vaulted ceiling and is separated from the other bedrooms. One bedroom has the engineered flooring which could be bedroom or a study. Washtub sink in the laundry room. Big mature shade trees in backyard. Easy access to Highway and close to parks and schools. You don't want to miss this one.