All apartments in White Settlement
Find more places like 8427 Whitney.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Settlement, TX
/
8427 Whitney
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:29 PM

8427 Whitney

8427 Whitney Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Settlement
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8427 Whitney Drive, White Settlement, TX 76108
Meadow Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new beautiful 4 bedroom home with a very open floor plan. Great details added in living, dining, bedrooms, and bathrooms. Living room has designer-grade engineered flooring and high ceilings. Kitchen, master bath, and extra bath all have granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Home features lots of storage with upscale cabinets and decorative nobs. Master has a vaulted ceiling and is separated from the other bedrooms. One bedroom has the engineered flooring which could be bedroom or a study. Washtub sink in the laundry room. Big mature shade trees in backyard. Easy access to Highway and close to parks and schools. You don't want to miss this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8427 Whitney have any available units?
8427 Whitney doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 8427 Whitney have?
Some of 8427 Whitney's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8427 Whitney currently offering any rent specials?
8427 Whitney is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8427 Whitney pet-friendly?
No, 8427 Whitney is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 8427 Whitney offer parking?
Yes, 8427 Whitney offers parking.
Does 8427 Whitney have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8427 Whitney does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8427 Whitney have a pool?
No, 8427 Whitney does not have a pool.
Does 8427 Whitney have accessible units?
No, 8427 Whitney does not have accessible units.
Does 8427 Whitney have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8427 Whitney has units with dishwashers.
Does 8427 Whitney have units with air conditioning?
No, 8427 Whitney does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak View
1300 N Jim Wright Fwy
White Settlement, TX 76108
The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr
White Settlement, TX 76108

Similar Pages

White Settlement 1 BedroomsWhite Settlement 2 Bedrooms
White Settlement Apartments with BalconyWhite Settlement Apartments with Hardwood Floors
White Settlement Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterDallas Theological Seminary
University of Dallas