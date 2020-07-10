All apartments in White Settlement
8420 Jay Street

Location

8420 Jay Street, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The beautiful duplex has a very spacious downstairs with living and dining combo. The kitchen over looks the living and dining. Downstairs has concrete floors with the half bath and washer & dryer connections. All the bedrooms are upstairs with two full bathrooms. This duplex also comes with a one car garage and a nice fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8420 Jay Street have any available units?
8420 Jay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 8420 Jay Street have?
Some of 8420 Jay Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8420 Jay Street currently offering any rent specials?
8420 Jay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8420 Jay Street pet-friendly?
No, 8420 Jay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 8420 Jay Street offer parking?
Yes, 8420 Jay Street offers parking.
Does 8420 Jay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8420 Jay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8420 Jay Street have a pool?
No, 8420 Jay Street does not have a pool.
Does 8420 Jay Street have accessible units?
No, 8420 Jay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8420 Jay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8420 Jay Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8420 Jay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8420 Jay Street does not have units with air conditioning.

