8420 Jay Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

The beautiful duplex has a very spacious downstairs with living and dining combo. The kitchen over looks the living and dining. Downstairs has concrete floors with the half bath and washer & dryer connections. All the bedrooms are upstairs with two full bathrooms. This duplex also comes with a one car garage and a nice fenced backyard.