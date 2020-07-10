8420 Jay Street

The beautiful duplex has a very spacious downstairs with living and dining combo. The kitchen over looks the living and dining. Downstairs has concrete floors with the half bath and washer & dryer connections. All the bedrooms are upstairs with two full bathrooms. This duplex also comes with a one car garage and a nice fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
