Amenities
BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORING ~~ Private Wood Fenced Yard ~~ Storage ~~ Gorgeous Kitchen ~~ Covered Porch - Coming soon !! APPLY TODAY ~
Adorable Single Family Home Featuring: 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Beautiful Hardwood Flooring, Living Room with Large Windows, Spacious Kitchen w/ Beautiful Custom Cabinets, Covered Front Porch, 1 Car Attached Garage, Large Private Wood Fenced Yard.
** House is getting a makeover so floor plan stays the same but the color might change and updated pictures will be posted once they are available***
View All Available Properties at www.turnkeydfw.com
816 Ala Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Spacious & Updated Single Family Home Including:
1264 Sq.Ft (+/-)
3 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
Spacious Kitchen
Living Room
INCLUDES Ceiling Fans
INCLUDES Full-Size Washer/ Dryer Connection
INCLUDES Gas Stove
INCLUDES Wall Oven
Covered Front Porch
Covered Patio
1 Car Attached Garage
Pet-Friendly
PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasian Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)
GREAT FORT WORTH LOCATION:
NEAR DOWNTOWN FORT WORTH
Easy Access to I-30
Minutes to 7th Street
Near Ridgemar Mall
MINUTES TO GREAT DINING, SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT
Call TODAY!
"Keeping you happy in your home"
Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management, LLC. TX license # 9002423
"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."
**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT, LLC
IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.
IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.
THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2020.**
(RLNE2315668)