Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage

BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORING ~~ Private Wood Fenced Yard ~~ Storage ~~ Gorgeous Kitchen ~~ Covered Porch - Coming soon !! APPLY TODAY ~



Adorable Single Family Home Featuring: 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Beautiful Hardwood Flooring, Living Room with Large Windows, Spacious Kitchen w/ Beautiful Custom Cabinets, Covered Front Porch, 1 Car Attached Garage, Large Private Wood Fenced Yard.



** House is getting a makeover so floor plan stays the same but the color might change and updated pictures will be posted once they are available***



816 Ala Drive

Fort Worth, TX 76108



Spacious & Updated Single Family Home Including:

1264 Sq.Ft (+/-)

3 Bedrooms

1 Bathroom

Spacious Kitchen

Living Room

INCLUDES Ceiling Fans

INCLUDES Full-Size Washer/ Dryer Connection

INCLUDES Gas Stove

INCLUDES Wall Oven

Covered Front Porch

Covered Patio

1 Car Attached Garage

Pet-Friendly



PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasian Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)



GREAT FORT WORTH LOCATION:

NEAR DOWNTOWN FORT WORTH

Easy Access to I-30

Minutes to 7th Street

Near Ridgemar Mall

MINUTES TO GREAT DINING, SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT



