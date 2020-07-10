All apartments in White Settlement
Find more places like 816 Ala Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Settlement, TX
/
816 Ala Drive
Last updated March 2 2020 at 1:38 PM

816 Ala Drive

816 Ala Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Settlement
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

816 Ala Drive, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORING ~~ Private Wood Fenced Yard ~~ Storage ~~ Gorgeous Kitchen ~~ Covered Porch - Coming soon !! APPLY TODAY ~

Adorable Single Family Home Featuring: 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Beautiful Hardwood Flooring, Living Room with Large Windows, Spacious Kitchen w/ Beautiful Custom Cabinets, Covered Front Porch, 1 Car Attached Garage, Large Private Wood Fenced Yard.

** House is getting a makeover so floor plan stays the same but the color might change and updated pictures will be posted once they are available***

View All Available Properties at www.turnkeydfw.com

816 Ala Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76108

Spacious & Updated Single Family Home Including:
1264 Sq.Ft (+/-)
3 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
Spacious Kitchen
Living Room
INCLUDES Ceiling Fans
INCLUDES Full-Size Washer/ Dryer Connection
INCLUDES Gas Stove
INCLUDES Wall Oven
Covered Front Porch
Covered Patio
1 Car Attached Garage
Pet-Friendly

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasian Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

GREAT FORT WORTH LOCATION:
NEAR DOWNTOWN FORT WORTH
Easy Access to I-30
Minutes to 7th Street
Near Ridgemar Mall
MINUTES TO GREAT DINING, SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT

Call TODAY!

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management, LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT, LLC

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2020.**

(RLNE2315668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 Ala Drive have any available units?
816 Ala Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 816 Ala Drive have?
Some of 816 Ala Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 Ala Drive currently offering any rent specials?
816 Ala Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Ala Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 816 Ala Drive is pet friendly.
Does 816 Ala Drive offer parking?
Yes, 816 Ala Drive offers parking.
Does 816 Ala Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 Ala Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Ala Drive have a pool?
No, 816 Ala Drive does not have a pool.
Does 816 Ala Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 816 Ala Drive has accessible units.
Does 816 Ala Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 Ala Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 816 Ala Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 816 Ala Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak View
1300 N Jim Wright Fwy
White Settlement, TX 76108
The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr
White Settlement, TX 76108

Similar Pages

White Settlement 1 BedroomsWhite Settlement 2 Bedrooms
White Settlement Apartments with BalconyWhite Settlement Apartments with Hardwood Floors
White Settlement Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterDallas Theological Seminary
University of Dallas