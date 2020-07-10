All apartments in White Settlement
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:10 AM

8033 Cambridge Circle

8033 Cambridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8033 Cambridge Circle, White Settlement, TX 76108
Western Hills Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute two bedroom two bathroom apartment close to I-30, 820 West and Ridgmar Mall, located on the second floor, it is newly renovated, with new floors and a fresh coat of paint. Washer and dryer already in the apartment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8033 Cambridge Circle have any available units?
8033 Cambridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 8033 Cambridge Circle have?
Some of 8033 Cambridge Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8033 Cambridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8033 Cambridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8033 Cambridge Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8033 Cambridge Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 8033 Cambridge Circle offer parking?
No, 8033 Cambridge Circle does not offer parking.
Does 8033 Cambridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8033 Cambridge Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8033 Cambridge Circle have a pool?
No, 8033 Cambridge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8033 Cambridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 8033 Cambridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8033 Cambridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8033 Cambridge Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 8033 Cambridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8033 Cambridge Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

