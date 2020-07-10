3013 Antler Point Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room playground bbq/grill guest suite media room

Move in Special!Double Master Suites! A private greenbelt is nearby with a great community park w a pavilion, grills, playgrounds & scenic walking trails. As you step inside, you'll be impressed with the space utilized concept layout boasting a handsome 2 Master Suites and spacious family rm open to a chef' delight kitchen w gorgeous cabinetry and Island. One Master bedroom is down stairs and the second oversized Master with sitting area in the bedroom and bathroom upstairs. The 3rd Bedroom is as large as a master bedroom for the grand guest suite, media room or game room. Extended covered patio. Convenient to I-30, I-20, Loop 820 and Alliance Airport.