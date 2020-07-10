All apartments in White Settlement
3013 Antler Point Drive

3013 Antler Point Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3013 Antler Point Dr, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
playground
guest suite
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
playground
bbq/grill
guest suite
media room
Move in Special!Double Master Suites! A private greenbelt is nearby with a great community park w a pavilion, grills, playgrounds & scenic walking trails. As you step inside, you'll be impressed with the space utilized concept layout boasting a handsome 2 Master Suites and spacious family rm open to a chef' delight kitchen w gorgeous cabinetry and Island. One Master bedroom is down stairs and the second oversized Master with sitting area in the bedroom and bathroom upstairs. The 3rd Bedroom is as large as a master bedroom for the grand guest suite, media room or game room. Extended covered patio. Convenient to I-30, I-20, Loop 820 and Alliance Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3013 Antler Point Drive have any available units?
3013 Antler Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 3013 Antler Point Drive have?
Some of 3013 Antler Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3013 Antler Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3013 Antler Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 Antler Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3013 Antler Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 3013 Antler Point Drive offer parking?
No, 3013 Antler Point Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3013 Antler Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 Antler Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 Antler Point Drive have a pool?
No, 3013 Antler Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3013 Antler Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 3013 Antler Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 Antler Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3013 Antler Point Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3013 Antler Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3013 Antler Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

