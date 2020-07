Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained half duplex * 2 bedroom with full bath upstairs & half bath downstairs * Kitchen opens to dining room and utility closet * comes with kitchen refrigerator, washer & dryer & even an additional refrigerator in the garage* Living room has WBFP & access to backyard * Please show this one it won't last long *