Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:03 AM

1104 Rumfield Road

1104 Rumfield Road
Location

1104 Rumfield Road, White Settlement, TX 76108
Meadow Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8a3d8660b8 ---- Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that is Move-In-Ready! Upon entering the house you will notice updated white kitchen cabinets, with fresh paint, new lights, new counter tops and brand new appliances. This property also has a fantastic utility room along with new ceiling fans throughout the home. A shed occupies the very spacious backyard surrounded by mature shaded trees. To schedule a showing with our automated system, call 817-241-2560 or the office (817) 567-2500. Security Deposit: $1,250.00 Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal. Admin. Fee: $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Rumfield Road have any available units?
1104 Rumfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 1104 Rumfield Road have?
Some of 1104 Rumfield Road's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Rumfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Rumfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Rumfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 Rumfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 1104 Rumfield Road offer parking?
No, 1104 Rumfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 1104 Rumfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Rumfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Rumfield Road have a pool?
No, 1104 Rumfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Rumfield Road have accessible units?
No, 1104 Rumfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Rumfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 Rumfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 Rumfield Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1104 Rumfield Road has units with air conditioning.

