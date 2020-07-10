1104 Rumfield Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8a3d8660b8 ---- Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that is Move-In-Ready! Upon entering the house you will notice updated white kitchen cabinets, with fresh paint, new lights, new counter tops and brand new appliances. This property also has a fantastic utility room along with new ceiling fans throughout the home. A shed occupies the very spacious backyard surrounded by mature shaded trees. To schedule a showing with our automated system, call 817-241-2560 or the office (817) 567-2500. Security Deposit: $1,250.00 Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal. Admin. Fee: $300