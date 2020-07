Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated ceiling fan clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Gorgeous and Cozy Home 2bedrooms, 1 bath, in White Settlement! Close to freeways, minutes from Lockheed Martin, shopping and walking distance to schools, library, park & community center. Adorable home with Open Concept, new decorative lighting, new ceiling fans in all rooms. Spacious kitchen, ceramic tile, wood flooring and new carpet. Master bedroom is very spacious & offer great closet space. Completely Remodeled. Great Location!