2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:15 PM
113 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westworth Village, TX
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
22 Units Available
Village of Hawks Creek
101 N Roaring Springs Rd, Westworth Village, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1233 sqft
Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments in Westworth, TX. In-unit features include hardwood floors, air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry, parking and state-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly. Just off Westwood Blvd.
Results within 1 mile of Westworth Village
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Riverbend Trinity Trails
35 Units Available
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1332 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a laid-back vibe. Community amenities include pool, lazy river, and fire pit. Conveniently located with easy access to Highway 183 and West 7th.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Ridgmar
20 Units Available
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1079 sqft
Located right in the heart of Fort Worth close to I-30 for easy commuting to downtown and nearby medical facilities. Community features billiards, foosball, resort-style pools and unique floor plans.
Last updated June 9 at 02:49pm
Sunset Gardens
21 Units Available
The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr, White Settlement, TX
2 Bedrooms
$819
615 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community with a courtyard, pool and clubhouse convenient to I-30. Units come with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and patio or balcony. Near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of Westworth Village
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
20 Units Available
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
1193 sqft
Shimmering pool with brick sundeck. Fitness center well-equipped for strength training. Two-tone paint and crown molding for stylish home interiors. Walk to Trinity Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
Far Greater Northside
7 Units Available
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
717 sqft
Come home to Marine Park Apartments in Fort Worth, TX, a gated and pet friendly community located just north of vibrant Fort Worth, TX. A relaxed lifestyle is at your fingertips when you choose Marine Park Apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
River Park
29 Units Available
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1018 sqft
A charming apartment community near Fort Worth Water Gardens and 15 minutes from the downtown area. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, and relaxing hot tub. Updated interiors with modern furnishings.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
45 Units Available
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1254 sqft
Awesome location on the beautiful Trinity Trails and close to University Park Village shopping and dining. Large floor plans with hardwood floors and gorgeous granite countertops. Community has 24-hour fitness center and huge swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Western Hills
15 Units Available
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
992 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with a French Quarter flair. Wood floors, large closets and fireplaces warm these upscale homes. Enjoy jogging trails, pool, fitness center and relax in the Java Lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
31 Units Available
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1231 sqft
Open kitchens, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and kitchen islands. Spacious bathrooms and walk-in closets. Conveniently located with easy access to restaurants, retail, nightlife, and 7th Avenue.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
34 Units Available
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1257 sqft
Just steps from the Montgomery Plaza and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues along 7th Avenue. 1-3 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Gym, pool and internet cafe on-site.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
14 Units Available
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1004 sqft
Monticello Crossroads introduces a fresh approach to apartment living. If you're looking for a quality lifestyle in Ft.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Downtown Fort Worth
25 Units Available
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1288 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Jennings South
11 Units Available
The Phoenix
429 College Ave, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1106 sqft
Minutes from downtown Fort Worth and I-30. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Community boasts a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, clubroom, and coffee bar. Garage car parking available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Cultural District
44 Units Available
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1260 sqft
Designer touches are found throughout these upscale lofts in downtown Fort Worth, including hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances and plenty of closet space. Relax at the yoga studio and movie tavern.
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Far Greater Northside
22 Units Available
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1046 sqft
Welcome to Marine Creek Apartment Homes, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas. Featuring spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, our pet friendly community offers a variety of modern amenities and conveniences to our residents.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Sunset Heights South
20 Units Available
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1145 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-30 and Chisholm Trail Parkway. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and landscaped courtyards with outdoor grills.
Last updated June 12 at 12:53pm
42 Units Available
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
999 sqft
Nestled in a planned community, these luxury apartments are a respite from the outside world. Putting green, playing courts and gym available. Near historic downtown Fort Worth.
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
11 Units Available
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1176 sqft
Alexan Summit is a stylish residential community that offers studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments just west of downtown Fort Worth.
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
Downtown Fort Worth
19 Units Available
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1301 sqft
Less than a mile to Sundance Square. Central resort-style pool with sundeck. 24-hour fitness center with full cardio theater. Affordable housing community.
Last updated June 12 at 01:06pm
Shady Oaks Manor
5 Units Available
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1085 sqft
Located just off 820 with views of Lake Worth. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with chef kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, faux-wood flooring and giant closets.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
32 Units Available
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1266 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Linwood
14 Units Available
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1221 sqft
Luxury apartments in Fort Worth designed for those seeking a relaxed and sophisticated experience with close proximity to the West 7th neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Cultural District
40 Units Available
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1373 sqft
Great location in Fort Worth, close to Farmington Stadium and Trinity Park. High-end units include walk-in closets, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community features gym, BBQ grill, courtyard and pool.
