431 Wyndham

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard game room parking garage

Stunning townhome located in the highly sought after guarded & gated Westworth Park community. Directly across the street from Shady Oaks CC and in close proximity to the thriving River District area. Builder's personal townhome with thoughtful upgrades throughout. Open concept with tall ceilings, large windows and glass sliders in livingroom allow ample natural light. Large eat-in kitchen island with quartz counters, stainless appliances, 5-burner gas cooktop and custom cabinet configuration. Spacious living area with gas fireplace with direct access to private courtyard. Master suite, additional bed&bath and laundry upstairs off kitchen. Large 2nd master, media or gameroom above garage.