All apartments in Westworth Village
Find more places like
213 Sky Acres Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westworth Village, TX
/
213 Sky Acres Drive
Last updated September 10 2019 at 4:40 PM

213 Sky Acres Drive

213 Sky Acres Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westworth Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

213 Sky Acres Dr, Westworth Village, TX 76114

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
*** Coming soon*** This adorable updated two bedroom one bath will be available soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Village of Hawks Creek
101 N Roaring Springs Rd
Westworth Village, TX 76114
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 213 Sky Acres Drive have any available units?
213 Sky Acres Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westworth Village, TX.
Is 213 Sky Acres Drive currently offering any rent specials?
213 Sky Acres Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Sky Acres Drive pet-friendly?
No, 213 Sky Acres Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westworth Village.
Does 213 Sky Acres Drive offer parking?
No, 213 Sky Acres Drive does not offer parking.
Does 213 Sky Acres Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Sky Acres Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Sky Acres Drive have a pool?
Yes, 213 Sky Acres Drive has a pool.
Does 213 Sky Acres Drive have accessible units?
No, 213 Sky Acres Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Sky Acres Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Sky Acres Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Sky Acres Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Sky Acres Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Westworth Village 1 BedroomsWestworth Village 2 BedroomsWestworth Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWestworth Village Apartments with BalconyWestworth Village Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterDallas Theological Seminary