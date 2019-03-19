19 Wyck Hill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill guest suite media room

Stunning home in desired neighborhood of Westlake. Located on a lushly landscaped yard of nearly 2 acres. Luxury finish-out throughout the entire home to boast oversized rooms and ample storage space. From the abundant hardwoods and travertine, multiple balconies, to a spacious master suite with a 5 star hotel like bath w*his and her closets. You have the master, guest suite down. 3 bedrooms, game and separate theater style media upstairs. Many breathtaking views of the resort style pool and the attached loggia from the home. Bonus exterior living quarters with full bath a kitchen!! sq ft is not included in tax. Landlord motivated and will consider all offers.