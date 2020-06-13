/
accessible apartments
110 Accessible Apartments for rent in Wells Branch, TX
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
The Morgan
1801 Wells Branch Pkwy, Wells Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
994 sqft
Pet-friendly and green community with easy access to major freeways and employers. Relax at home with air conditioning, extra storage, in-unit laundry, and a private patio or balcony. On-site pool, proximity to running trails.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
54 Units Available
Ambrosio
14301 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
995 sqft
Ambrosio Apartments in Pflugerville, Texas, offer easy access to the upscale shopping area The Domain. Amenities include updated units with wood beam ceilings, higher-end finishes and a resort-style pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
216 Units Available
The Vineyard
14199 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
995 sqft
Inspired by the farmhouses found in California’s wine country, The Vineyard offers brand new one and two-bedroom residences for lease in Pflugerville, TX.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Broadstone at Grand Avenue
1720 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1339 sqft
Conveniently located right next to the I-35, with downtown Austin within easy reach. Residents have full access to the pool, lounge with fully functional kitchen and TV, executive lounge and on-site pet park.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
49 Units Available
Edgewater
14201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
995 sqft
Gated community with pool, spa and well-equipped fitness center. Island kitchens with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, hookups for washers and dryers, and bonus storage.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
60 Units Available
Lantower Tech Ridge
14233 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$954
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
995 sqft
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Austin. Close to The Domain, Arboretum at Great Hills and Top Golf. Units feature granite kitchens and baths, stainless steel appliances and islands. On-site fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Hunt Club Austin
3101 Shoreline Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$991
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
948 sqft
Situated along Shoreline Drive and close to local shops and leisure amenities. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry, and a fully equipped kitchen. Community amenities include a pool, racquetball court and tennis court.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Bridge at Center Ridge
701 Center Ridge Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1045 sqft
The Bridge at Center Ridge is located at 701 Center Ridge Drive, Austin, TX and is managed by Apartment Management Professionals, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
12 Units Available
Riverhorse Ranch
1525 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1378 sqft
Resort-like pool and sundeck. Updated features including kitchen islands, oversize closets and walk-in showers. On-site coffee bistro, cabana and workout area. Just off Route 35. Near parks and schools.
Last updated March 23 at 07:52pm
Contact for Availability
Ten Oaks
12612 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,182
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1396 sqft
Our office is currently closed for touring, but we are still able to provide virtual tours and property information. Call Now for Details! The luxury apartment home of your dreams is at Ten Oaks.
Last updated June 13 at 12:46am
23 Units Available
Aubry Hills
8926 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$926
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,029
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
848 sqft
Centrally located Austin apartments with a lush, natural setting. Enjoy upscale features such as a patio or balcony and fully equipped kitchen, or relax at the sports court or resort-style pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
53 Units Available
The Grand at the Domain
11009 Alterra Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,803
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1184 sqft
Welcome to The Grand Residences, a collection of stunning apartment homes within The Domain featuring one and two-bedroom layouts in Austin, Texas. The Grand offers spacious homes and amenities to welcome you home, along with exceptional services.
Last updated June 13 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Stonelake at the Arboretum
9801 Stonelake Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1068 sqft
Comfortable, relaxed site featuring large swimming pool, wall-to-wall carpeting and pools within a gated community. Updated appliances with washer-dryer hookup. Balconies and patios. Pet-friendly property.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
53 Units Available
Villages at the Domain
11011 Domain Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$914
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,228
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1313 sqft
Luxury community with pool, yoga, trash valet, and elevator. Great location in Austin, close to Domain Central Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, granite counters, and dishwasher.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
6 Units Available
Wells Junction
15001 Strathaven Pass, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Life in Austin just got better! Topping off one of America's best places to live - Wells Junction Apartments offer you a distinctively different, thoroughly enjoyable lifestyle that is beyond your expectations.
Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
43 Units Available
Oxford at Tech Ridge
305 E Yager Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1077 sqft
You are in the heart of Austin at Oxford at Tech Ridge. Tenants have access to the pool, cabanas, dog-park, parking-garages, fitness, and clubhouse. Also features spacious units, modern kitchens, ample storage, and handicap access.
Last updated June 13 at 01:22am
46 Units Available
Century Travesia
4301 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,068
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,182
1539 sqft
Minutes from Springbrook Business Park. All townhomes feature large windows, expansive living and dining areas, and contemporary kitchens and bathrooms. Residents-only amenities include a social room, fitness center, outdoor kitchen, business center and Starbucks cafe.
Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
23 Units Available
Waters Park
3401 Parmer Ln W, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,043
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1328 sqft
Large windows, carpet flooring and a fireplace in every unit. Amenities include a clubhouse, coffee bar, carport and dog park. On-site laundry, swimming pool, playground and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
29 Units Available
Highlands
1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1300 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Renaissance at North Bend
12345 Lamplight Village Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1352 sqft
Situated in between Metric Boulevard and West Parmer Lane with proximity to Alderbrook Pocket Park. Convenient features in every unit, including microwave and oven. Apartment features relaxing amenities, including pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Bexley At Tech Ridge
1200 E Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,029
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,089
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1116 sqft
Bexley at Tech Ridge is located in one of the most desirable areas of Austin, offering quick access to work, shopping, and recreation.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
75 Units Available
Folio
11915 Stonehollow Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,124
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1352 sqft
Gated community with three swimming pools, 24-hour fitness center and dog parks. Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, fireplaces and private balconies. Close to The Domain Shopping Center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Presidium at The Pecan District
1809 Social Drive, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1077 sqft
Presidium The Pecan District is Pflugerville’s newest vibrant living experience in the heart of The Pecan District. Residents at Presidium The Pecan District will enjoy an active lifestyle with luscious green space, a luxurious pool, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
57 Units Available
Colonial Village at Quarry Oaks
6263 McNeil Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$913
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1381 sqft
Garages, two resort-style pools and a clubhouse are just some of this community's amenities. Apartments offer a full range of appliances, balconies and updated kitchens. Rattan Creek and Yett Creek parks are nearby.
