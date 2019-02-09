18954 Texas Avenue

Amenities

This is a fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom roommate style apartment in a PRIME location in Downtown Houston. It is a few blocks away from George R. Brown convention center, Discovery Green, Minute Maid Park, and Dynamo Stadium. It is one block away from the Metro Rail stop that takes you to NRG, Texas Medical Center and Toyota Center, and many other downtown locations. Our amenities are unbeatable including an outdoor kitchen and tv by the pool, billiards, shuffleboard, a movie theatre, a conference room, a business center, a fitness center, free coffee bar, all without even leaving the apartment building. Our apartments include utilities, linens, cookware, utensils, dishes, iron/board, hair dryer, hangers, washer/dryer, tv, wifi, laptop friendly workspace, microwave, coffee maker, full refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/stove, designated private parking spot in the garage, childrens dinnerware, Pack n Play/travel crib,elevator, fire extinguisher/sprinklers, carbon monoxide detector, smoke detector, and alarm system with monitoring.