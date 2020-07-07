All apartments in Webster
18954 Texas Avenue

18954 North Texas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18954 North Texas Avenue, Webster, TX 77598
Webster

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
business center
conference room
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
garage
internet access
media room
This is a fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom roommate style apartment in a PRIME location in Downtown Houston. It is a few blocks away from George R. Brown convention center, Discovery Green, Minute Maid Park, and Dynamo Stadium. It is one block away from the Metro Rail stop that takes you to NRG, Texas Medical Center and Toyota Center, and many other downtown locations. Our amenities are unbeatable including an outdoor kitchen and tv by the pool, billiards, shuffleboard, a movie theatre, a conference room, a business center, a fitness center, free coffee bar, all without even leaving the apartment building. Our apartments include utilities, linens, cookware, utensils, dishes, iron/board, hair dryer, hangers, washer/dryer, tv, wifi, laptop friendly workspace, microwave, coffee maker, full refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/stove, designated private parking spot in the garage, childrens dinnerware, Pack n Play/travel crib,elevator, fire extinguisher/sprinklers, carbon monoxide detector, smoke detector, and alarm system with monitoring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18954 Texas Avenue have any available units?
18954 Texas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Webster, TX.
How much is rent in Webster, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Webster Rent Report.
What amenities does 18954 Texas Avenue have?
Some of 18954 Texas Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18954 Texas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18954 Texas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18954 Texas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18954 Texas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Webster.
Does 18954 Texas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18954 Texas Avenue offers parking.
Does 18954 Texas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18954 Texas Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18954 Texas Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 18954 Texas Avenue has a pool.
Does 18954 Texas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18954 Texas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18954 Texas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18954 Texas Avenue has units with dishwashers.

