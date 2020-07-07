18617 Egret Bay Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful townhome in Egret Bay Villas - private pier and boat launch! Enjoy 2 fireplaces w/antique mantels along a private balcony. Tons of natural light in all rooms gives the home a nice cozy feel. Ready to entertain with a great wet bar, full size washer and dryer accomodations, solar screens, 3 outdoor storage closets and 4 spaces under carport. Fridge included. Close to Kemah and convenient freeway access. Don't miss out! Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Call for a showing today!