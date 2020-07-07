All apartments in Webster
Last updated August 2 2019

18617 Egret Bay Boulevard

18617 Egret Bay Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

18617 Egret Bay Boulevard, Webster, TX 77058
Webster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful townhome in Egret Bay Villas - private pier and boat launch! Enjoy 2 fireplaces w/antique mantels along a private balcony. Tons of natural light in all rooms gives the home a nice cozy feel. Ready to entertain with a great wet bar, full size washer and dryer accomodations, solar screens, 3 outdoor storage closets and 4 spaces under carport. Fridge included. Close to Kemah and convenient freeway access. Don't miss out! Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Call for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18617 Egret Bay Boulevard have any available units?
18617 Egret Bay Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Webster, TX.
How much is rent in Webster, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Webster Rent Report.
What amenities does 18617 Egret Bay Boulevard have?
Some of 18617 Egret Bay Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18617 Egret Bay Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
18617 Egret Bay Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18617 Egret Bay Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 18617 Egret Bay Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 18617 Egret Bay Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 18617 Egret Bay Boulevard offers parking.
Does 18617 Egret Bay Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18617 Egret Bay Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18617 Egret Bay Boulevard have a pool?
No, 18617 Egret Bay Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 18617 Egret Bay Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 18617 Egret Bay Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 18617 Egret Bay Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18617 Egret Bay Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

