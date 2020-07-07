18568 Egret Bay Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities bbq/grill

Small Condominium Gated Community sitting on the canal of Clear Lake across from the Nassau Bay Yacht Club. Relax and enjoy the water views from this community. Third floor unit overlooks park like greenbelt setting. With easy access to I-45 and every kind of cuisine you can think of. Just down the street is Jinva Ramen Bar, Eduardos Mexican Kitchen, Frenchies Italian Restaurant, Kasra Persian Grille, Ichibon, Masa Sushi, & Pomodoros Pasta & Pizzeria. For your every day necessities there is a Starbucks & Walgreens just down the street.