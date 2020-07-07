All apartments in Webster
18568 Egret Bay Boulevard
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:12 PM

18568 Egret Bay Boulevard

18568 Egret Bay Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

18568 Egret Bay Boulevard, Webster, TX 77058
Webster

Amenities

bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Small Condominium Gated Community sitting on the canal of Clear Lake across from the Nassau Bay Yacht Club. Relax and enjoy the water views from this community. Third floor unit overlooks park like greenbelt setting. With easy access to I-45 and every kind of cuisine you can think of. Just down the street is Jinva Ramen Bar, Eduardos Mexican Kitchen, Frenchies Italian Restaurant, Kasra Persian Grille, Ichibon, Masa Sushi, & Pomodoros Pasta & Pizzeria. For your every day necessities there is a Starbucks & Walgreens just down the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18568 Egret Bay Boulevard have any available units?
18568 Egret Bay Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Webster, TX.
How much is rent in Webster, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Webster Rent Report.
Is 18568 Egret Bay Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
18568 Egret Bay Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18568 Egret Bay Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 18568 Egret Bay Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Webster.
Does 18568 Egret Bay Boulevard offer parking?
No, 18568 Egret Bay Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 18568 Egret Bay Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18568 Egret Bay Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18568 Egret Bay Boulevard have a pool?
No, 18568 Egret Bay Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 18568 Egret Bay Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 18568 Egret Bay Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 18568 Egret Bay Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 18568 Egret Bay Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18568 Egret Bay Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 18568 Egret Bay Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

