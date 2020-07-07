13558 Texas 64

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful, spacious two bedroom, two and a half bathroom home is located off Hwy 64 E., just past Chapel Hill High School. Situated on a tranquil property, the covered front porch looks over a Gazeebo and a darling pond! This charming brick house features carpet, tile and laminate plank flooring throughout. The home offers an expansive living room, which highlights a faux fireplace, and a quaint dining area just off the kitchen. The open plan kitchen comes equipped with a cook top, wall oven, dishwasher and refrigerator (not guaranteed). The home offers conveniences such as washer/dryer connections, central heat and air, walk-in closets, a two-car garage (with additional storage), a home alarm system and a chain link/picket fence surrounding the yard. This one won't be here long! Take a tour today!



The school district is: Chapel Hill ISD



There is approximately 1,768 square feet of living space.



No utilities are provided, tenant is responsible for all.



This property is currently occupied. Please call our office to schedule a showing at 903-595-0000.



If you have pets, please confirm pets are allowed at this property prior to making application. Once approved a minimum of $300 pet deposit per pet will be required. Pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out if carpets are professionally cleaned and there is no damage.



If you have a pet or a companion animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. To complete the screening, go to www.cpm.petscreening.com. Complete the screening and ‘share’ the completed profile with CPM. Depending on the outcome of your pet screening application, you may be subject to pay an additional pet deposit or pet rent per month.



Application fees are non-refundable. CPM will process all complete applications upon receipt. Security Deposit must be paid within 2 hours of application approval. If the deposit is not paid in full in the allotted time frame, the property will be leased to the next qualified applicant.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



* Per SCAD, tenant to satisfy on sq. ft.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.