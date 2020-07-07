All apartments in Webster
Webster, TX
13558 Texas 64
13558 Texas 64

13558 N Texas Ave · No Longer Available
Location

13558 N Texas Ave, Webster, TX 77598
Webster

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful, spacious two bedroom, two and a half bathroom home is located off Hwy 64 E., just past Chapel Hill High School. Situated on a tranquil property, the covered front porch looks over a Gazeebo and a darling pond! This charming brick house features carpet, tile and laminate plank flooring throughout. The home offers an expansive living room, which highlights a faux fireplace, and a quaint dining area just off the kitchen. The open plan kitchen comes equipped with a cook top, wall oven, dishwasher and refrigerator (not guaranteed). The home offers conveniences such as washer/dryer connections, central heat and air, walk-in closets, a two-car garage (with additional storage), a home alarm system and a chain link/picket fence surrounding the yard. This one won't be here long! Take a tour today!

The school district is: Chapel Hill ISD

There is approximately 1,768 square feet of living space.

No utilities are provided, tenant is responsible for all.

This property is currently occupied. Please call our office to schedule a showing at 903-595-0000.

If you have pets, please confirm pets are allowed at this property prior to making application. Once approved a minimum of $300 pet deposit per pet will be required. Pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out if carpets are professionally cleaned and there is no damage.

If you have a pet or a companion animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. To complete the screening, go to www.cpm.petscreening.com. Complete the screening and ‘share’ the completed profile with CPM. Depending on the outcome of your pet screening application, you may be subject to pay an additional pet deposit or pet rent per month.

Application fees are non-refundable. CPM will process all complete applications upon receipt. Security Deposit must be paid within 2 hours of application approval. If the deposit is not paid in full in the allotted time frame, the property will be leased to the next qualified applicant.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

* Per SCAD, tenant to satisfy on sq. ft.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13558 Texas 64 have any available units?
13558 Texas 64 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Webster, TX.
How much is rent in Webster, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Webster Rent Report.
What amenities does 13558 Texas 64 have?
Some of 13558 Texas 64's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13558 Texas 64 currently offering any rent specials?
13558 Texas 64 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13558 Texas 64 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13558 Texas 64 is pet friendly.
Does 13558 Texas 64 offer parking?
Yes, 13558 Texas 64 offers parking.
Does 13558 Texas 64 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13558 Texas 64 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13558 Texas 64 have a pool?
No, 13558 Texas 64 does not have a pool.
Does 13558 Texas 64 have accessible units?
No, 13558 Texas 64 does not have accessible units.
Does 13558 Texas 64 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13558 Texas 64 has units with dishwashers.

