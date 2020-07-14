Holly Oaks Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments guest parking online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Enjoy worry-free living at the Residences at Holly Oaks, a professionally managed and maintained apartment community in Weatherford, Texas. Choose from one, two or three bedroom floor plans. Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens, plenty of closet space, and open concept living perfect for entertaining. The Holly Oaks clubhouse includes a state-of-the-art fitness center, community room, kitchen and business center. Our on-site manager and professional maintenance team are right there, ready to answer your questions.



Convenient to I-20, thirty minutes from Fort Worth. Convenient to Rails-To-Trail, a 26-mile nature trail for bicycling, hiking or horseback riding. The state park is nearby, as is The Doss Heritage and Cultural Center.



All the modern conveniences with a country-like setting. Online payment and account management available. High-speed internet available. Pet friendly, breed and weight restrictions apply.



