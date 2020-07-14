All apartments in Weatherford
Find more places like Holly Oaks Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Weatherford, TX
/
Holly Oaks Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:56 AM

Holly Oaks Apartments

2129 Holly Oaks Ln · (817) 809-3829
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Weatherford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2129 Holly Oaks Ln, Weatherford, TX 76087

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 262 · Avail. Aug 1

$971

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

Unit 292 · Avail. Sep 15

$998

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

Unit 182 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,043

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 245 · Avail. Sep 10

$987

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Holly Oaks Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Enjoy worry-free living at the Residences at Holly Oaks, a professionally managed and maintained apartment community in Weatherford, Texas. Choose from one, two or three bedroom floor plans. Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens, plenty of closet space, and open concept living perfect for entertaining. The Holly Oaks clubhouse includes a state-of-the-art fitness center, community room, kitchen and business center. Our on-site manager and professional maintenance team are right there, ready to answer your questions.

Convenient to I-20, thirty minutes from Fort Worth. Convenient to Rails-To-Trail, a 26-mile nature trail for bicycling, hiking or horseback riding. The state park is nearby, as is The Doss Heritage and Cultural Center.

All the modern conveniences with a country-like setting. Online payment and account management available. High-speed internet available. Pet friendly, breed and weight restrictions apply.

Call and arrange your tour of Holly Oaks today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - Up to 3 month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Call us for details!
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $25
restrictions: Call for details.
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Holly Oaks Apartments have any available units?
Holly Oaks Apartments has 4 units available starting at $971 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Weatherford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Weatherford Rent Report.
What amenities does Holly Oaks Apartments have?
Some of Holly Oaks Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Holly Oaks Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Holly Oaks Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Holly Oaks Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Holly Oaks Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Holly Oaks Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Holly Oaks Apartments offers parking.
Does Holly Oaks Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Holly Oaks Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Holly Oaks Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Holly Oaks Apartments has a pool.
Does Holly Oaks Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Holly Oaks Apartments has accessible units.
Does Holly Oaks Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Holly Oaks Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Holly Oaks Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lone Oak
1801 Fort Worth Highway
Weatherford, TX 76087
The Residences at Holland Lake
1650 Holland Lake Dr
Weatherford, TX 76086
Southgate Glen
1712 Martin Drive
Weatherford, TX 76086

Similar Pages

Weatherford 1 BedroomsWeatherford 2 Bedrooms
Weatherford 3 BedroomsWeatherford Apartments with Pool
Weatherford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TXSouthlake, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas
North Lake College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity