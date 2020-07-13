Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:35 AM

64 Apartments for rent in Weatherford, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Weatherford apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Southgate Glen
1712 Martin Drive, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1168 sqft
Find your new apartment home at Southgate Glen Apartments in Weatherford, TX. Come by to view the available floor plans - 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
273 Units Available
Lone Oak
1801 Fort Worth Highway, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1197 sqft
Lone Oak is a beautiful brand new complex. Our friendly staff is always available to show you all the great amenities we have to offer! Conveniently located off Fort Worth Highway, you will enjoy your new luxury home with a quiet country atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
26 Units Available
The Residences at Holland Lake
1650 Holland Lake Dr, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1228 sqft
Residences of Holland Lake is an established apartment community located in ever expanding area of Weatherford, Texas. Nestled on Holland Lake Drive, Residences of Holland Lake features amazing recreational facilities to fit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Holly Oaks Apartments
2129 Holly Oaks Ln, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$971
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$987
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All units include fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and high-speed internet. Just off Fort Worth Highway and adjacent to Tison Middle School. Amenities include a swimming pool and dog park.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
612 SAGE BRUSH Drive
612 Sage Brush Drive, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2201 sqft
This beautiful home in Weatherford has rounded corners throughout. Home features ceramic tile in the bath & kitchen. The kitchen has a built in microwave, dishwasher & oven that are stainless.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
603 E Anderson Street
603 East Anderson Street, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1297 sqft
Great rental property, in town in established neighborhood. House has just been professional cleaned and is move in ready! Features a sunroom area ,outdoor patio space, 2 car garage , large laundry room with storage and large living dining area!

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1905 Bay Laurel Drive
1905 Bay Laurel Dr, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1879 sqft
**Available for move in July 1st** Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in the growing Weatherford area just west of Ft. Worth.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
231 Shirley Circle
231 Shirley Circle, Weatherford, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2433 sqft
Beautiful, well maintained home for lease in the family friendly neighborhood of Bedinger Place. Large open concept floor plan with tons of natural light flooding in. Plenty of counter space in the kitchen with center island.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1008 Jameson
1008 Jameson St, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1355 sqft
Full Brick 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage, with fenced in back yards and wood burning fire place!! - Stained concrete floors, wood burning fireplace, fenced in back yard, location location location :) APPLY TODAY!! Spacious Duplex Across From The

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1230 Newcastle Drive
1230 New Castle Drive, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1383 sqft
Enjoy living in this cute spacious 3bd, 2bath home ideal for entertaining. The home has an open floor plan with Master bedroom separate from the other 2 bedrooms. Master features his and hers walk in closets with plenty of room for storage.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1921 Bay Laurel Drive
1921 Bay Laurel Dr, Weatherford, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,149
2200 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th.

1 of 3

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
228 S. Line #100
228 S Line St, Weatherford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL $50.00 OFF 1ST 4 MONTHS RENT!! 2 bedroom 2 bath and covered parking, close to college and shopping!! - 2 bedroom 2 bath covered parking! Lawn care provided! (RLNE2802882)

1 of 25

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
716 Terrace Drive
716 Terrace Drive, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1842 sqft
FOR LEASE! Nice 3-2-2 Brick Home in Quiet Neighborhood. 1,842 sf. Large Corner Lot With Big Shade Trees & Beautiful St. Augustine Yard . Refrigerator. Cooktop. Oven. DW. Microwave. 1 Small < 20 lbs. Cat or Dog with Breed Restrictions & Pet Deposit.

1 of 10

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
211 W Water Street W
211 West Water Street, Weatherford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1112 sqft
FOR LEASE! 2-1 Frame Home with Central Heat & Air, Utility Room, on a Corner Lot With a Storage Shed. No Pets. No Smoking and Roommates Must Qualify Separately.

1 of 11

Last updated August 14 at 10:25pm
1 Unit Available
511 W Oak Street
511 W Oak, Weatherford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
864 sqft
FOR LEASE! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment at English Oaks. Upstairs Unit. Vinyl Plank Flooring. Central Heat & Air. Washer & Dryer Connections. Stove, Dishwasher, & Refrigerator. City of Weatherford Utilities. Must Be 25 Years Old Or Over To Lease.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1216 Franklin St
1216 Franklin Street, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1315 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Great Location - Housing Vouchers Accepted! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home at the corner of Franklin and 920. Spacious yard and ample parking on the property. This is a great neighborhood. View our other listings at Weatherford4rent.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
329 Beaumont Drive
329 Beaumont Dr, Weatherford, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1117 sqft
Inviting 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home conveniently located in a nice subdivision in Weatherford.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
212 Allen Street
212 Allen Street, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1832 sqft
3bed - 2 bath on a spacious, treed lot. New paint and floors throughout home. House includes a storm cellar to use during our Texas tornadoes and severe thunderstorms.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
928 Austin Ct.
928 Austin Ct, Weatherford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
928 Austin Ct. Available 07/17/20 Coming Soon 2/2/2 Austin Court Weatherford - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5925361)
Results within 1 mile of Weatherford
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
22 Units Available
Olympus Willow Park
180 Crown Pointe Blvd, Willow Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,072
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1343 sqft
At our Olympus Willow Park community, we pride ourselves in providing you with living spaces and a community that is truly one-of-a-kind.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
15116 Roderick Road
15116 Roderick Rd, Parker County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2402 sqft
Property available 8-14-20. Fabulous 4-3-2 w Formal & Study in Aledo! Great layout, gorgeous hardwood floors, beautiful granite, stainless appliances, spacious rooms & so much more! Lovely Formal dining area.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
117 Hearthstone Court
117 Hearthstone Court, Parker County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2732 sqft
117 Hearthstone Court Available 07/17/20 COMING SOON!!! 4/3.5 with Pool - 1 Year Lease Only. No Cats Allowed (RLNE2141542)
Results within 5 miles of Weatherford

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
101 Sunburst Court
101 Sunburst Court, Parker County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
Stunning 3and2 Duplex Home Located In Weatherford Including Beautiful New Flooring, Vaulted ceiling in the living room, Spacious Kitchen with Updated Appliances, Master Bedroom, Laundry Area with Full Size Washer Dryer Connections, Covered Parking

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
406 Spyglass Drive
406 Spyglass Drive, Willow Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1853 sqft
Spacious open concept living with covered patio, tile entry, kitchen, utility rm., hall bath, and master bath, Sprinkler system, garage door opener, Two inch mini-blinds, black appliances.
City Guide for Weatherford, TX

The “Peach Capital of Texas,” Weatherford is a sweet southern town located in Parker County, Texas. A unique city—where else can you find old-timey saloons and a statue of Peter Pan in the same place? —Weatherford is home to over 25,000 residents. If you’re looking to join this fine Texan city, you have to love a few things: peaches, history, J.R. Ewing and some mighty affordable living options. Just how affordable are apartments in this Fort Worth suburb? Take a look-see at some of our listings and we reckon you’ll be blown away. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Weatherford, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Weatherford apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

