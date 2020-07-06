202 Cheyenne Drive

Amenities

Great 4 bedroom 2.1 bath home in Waxahachie ISD! This home features large open kitchen, Granite countertops and solid wood 42 White shaker kitchen cabinets, entire interior and exterior just painted, luxury vinyl throughout the first floor, new carpet throughout 2nd floor, 2 dining areas, WB fireplace, large utility room with lots of shelves for pantry, large culdesac lot, faux wood blinds throughout, & much more! Great location near schools, shopping, & highway! Wont last long, call today to schedule your showing!